EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Another area Beethoven excelled at was creating music that kept pace with the changing times: His style was constantly evolving. Listen to this recording of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata played on a piano from the period.

B : The instrument sounds like a synthesizer, but it has a greater resonance than a harpsichord.

A : It’s played on a predecessor to the modern piano, called a fortepiano.

A : 貝多芬厲害的另一個地方，在於他的創作跟著時代不斷演變。你聽聽看《月光奏鳴曲》這段音樂，這是用他當時的鋼琴演奏的唷。

B : 聽起來好像合成樂器哦，可是又比大鍵琴多了一點共鳴。

A : 這是用現代鋼琴的前身──古鋼琴演奏的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: