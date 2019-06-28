The 30th Golden Melody Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Taipei Arena tomorrow. Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai’s album Ugly Beauty and Hong Kong pop diva Sandy Lam’s album 0 lead this year’s nominees with seven nominations each — followed by R&B singer OZI’s OZI the Album with six nods. All three are nominated for the prestigious Best Album in Mandarin award.

The other four nominees for this category are: Eli Hsieh’s Where Are We Going?, Leo Wang’s Wu Bing Singing, Yo Chin Soothing, Eve Ai’s Fade to Exist and Shi Shi’s Shi’s Journey. OZI, a 22-year-old young sensation and the son of veteran singer Irene Yeh, is nominated for not only Best New Artist but also Best Male Vocalist with his debut album.

Meanwhile, Tsai and some A-list singers are set to rock the stage, including Taiwanese girl group S.H.E, Hong Kong singers Eason Chan, G.E.M. and Singaporean singer Sun Yanzi, while Japanese music duo Yuzu will perform with Taiwanese singer Evan Yo for the first time.

(Eddy Chang , Taipei Times)

第三十屆金曲獎頒獎典禮明日在台北小巨蛋盛大登場，台港天后蔡依林、林憶蓮分別以《Ugly Beauty》、《0》專輯，各入圍七項位居領先——節奏藍調歌手OZI則以《OZI the Album》提名六項緊追在後，三人這次均入圍夙負盛名的最佳國語專輯獎。

其他四張入圍該獎項的專輯是︰謝震廷的《愛麗絲Where Are We Going?》、Leo王的《無病呻吟有情抒情》、艾怡良的《垂直活著，水平留戀著。》、孫盛希的《希遊記》。二十二歲的新秀OZI是資深歌手葉璦菱的兒子，他的首張專輯還同時入圍了最佳新人和男演唱人等大獎。

而蔡依林和多組A咖明星們將在典禮上演出，包括台灣女子天團S.H.E、香港歌手陳奕迅、鄧紫棋、新加坡歌手孫燕姿等人，日本雙人國民天團柚子亦將和台灣歌手蔡旻佑首度合體。

（台北時報張聖恩〉