Countless moviegoers have rushed to the cinema since Avengers: Endgame opened in Taiwan over two weeks ago, on April 24. The blockbuster, about a group of superheroes saving the universe, had the biggest opening day ever, and it quickly smashed 16 records within the first week of its opening, becoming the first and only film to gross over NT$100 million in a single day in Taiwan’s movie history.

The fourth and final chapter of the superhero series from Marvel also set new opening weekend records around the world, earning US$357 million in North America and US$1.2 billion worldwide at the box office. The film also broke opening records in 44 other countries , replacing Titanic as the second highest-grossing film of all time in just 11 days.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo attributed the huge success to a few factors, such as social-media buzz and a serialized approach to filmmaking. The Russo brothers have 2.2 million Instagram followers and like to leave clues on it to create a buzz online, according to Bloomberg.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

《復仇者聯盟4：終局之戰》於四月二十四日在台上映以來，兩週內已吸引無數影迷前往戲院搶看。這部關於一群超級英雄拯救宇宙的賣座巨片，在台開片首日即打破票房紀錄，並於首週共粉碎了十六項紀錄，更是台灣影史上第一、也是唯一一部單日票房就破億的作品。

漫威影業此一超級英雄系列第四集是該系列的最終章，在海外亦創下首映週末的新高，北美大賣三億五千七百萬美元，全球狂飆十二億美元，還在四十四個國家打破開片票房紀錄，只花了十一天就擊沉《鐵達尼號》，成為全球影史最賣座電影亞軍。

雙人導演安東尼羅素和喬羅素，將該片巨大的成功歸因於好幾項因素，包括社群媒體的熱議，和他們拍攝系列化電影的手法。羅素兄弟的IG有兩百二十萬名追蹤者，據彭博社指出，他們喜歡在上面留下一些線索，藉以在網上炒熱話題。

(台北時報張聖恩)