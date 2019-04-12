A total of 24 restaurants won the prestigious Michelin stars in the Michelin Guide Taipei 2019, which was officially released on Wednesday. Cantonese restaurant Le Palais at the Palais de Chine Hotel was again the only restaurant bestowed three stars. Shoun RyuGin, the Guest House at the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel, RAW, Tairroir and Sushi Amamoto each clinched two stars.

Meanwhile, 18 were recognized with one star: Da-Wan, Danny’s Steakhouse, Golden Formosa, Ken An Ho, Kitcho, L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Longtail, Ming Fu, MUME, Sushi Nomura, Sushi Ryu, Three Coins, Tien Hsiang Lo, Ya Ge, Impromptu by Paul Lee, Logy, Mountain and Sea House and Tainan Tantsumien Seafood Restaurant.

Many of the Michelin-starred restaurants were winners in last year’s inaugural edition. Some operators said that their business has increased by 20 to 30 percent since they were awarded the stars, which have helped them attract foreign tourists in particular. However, several winning restaurants have shut up shop in the past year due to the high rents in Taipei.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

《米其林指南台北2019》於本週三正式公布，總共有二十四家餐廳榮獲著名的米其林之星。君品酒店的頤宮粵菜餐廳又再度成為唯一被授予三星的餐廳，祥雲龍吟、台北喜來登大飯店的請客樓、RAW、態芮、鮨天本，分別贏得二星的榮耀。

此外十八家餐廳今年受到一星的表揚：大腕、教父牛排、金蓬萊遵古台菜、謙安和、吉兆割烹壽司、侯布雄、Longtail、明福台菜海產、MUME、鮨野村、鮨隆、大三元、天香樓、雅閣、Impromptu by Paul Lee、Logy、山海樓台菜、華西街台南擔仔麵。

而不少摘星的名店亦是去年首次指南的贏家，有些經營者說自從他們摘星後，生意增加了兩到三成，特別是幫他們吸引了不少外國觀光客。但因台北市房租高漲，在過去一年已有數家曾上榜的店家結束營業。

（台北時報張聖恩〉