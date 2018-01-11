The Taipei City Animal Protection Office said on Tuesday that there have been recent cases in hilly areas of rabies, which can be contracted by both animals and humans. The office recommends that pet owners take their animals for a rabies vaccination every year, to protect the health of their pets.

In recent years there have been cases of rabies-infected ferret badgers in mountainous areas entering households and biting members of the public, especially in areas of high population density and high pet ownership, such as metropolitan Taipei and the surrounding hills. Pet owners in these areas should be even more vigilant about their pets’ health.

In order to avoid pets from coming into contact with infected wild animals and contracting disease, the office last year sent out notices about injections to prevent the contraction of rabies to each administrative area around the city to remind the public to take their pets in for rabies injections every year. In high risk areas such as Wenshan District and Beitou District, which border hilly areas around the city, the office has also organized a mobile rabies vaccine service. According to figures, 1,186 pet dogs and cats have benefitted from this service in these areas thus far.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

台北市動保處週二說，近期山區發生人畜共通的狂犬病，建議飼主每年帶寵物注射狂犬病疫苗，保障毛小孩健康。

近年爆發山區感染狂犬病之鼬獾入侵民宅咬傷民眾事件，尤其人口與寵物數量密集的台北市區及山區，飼主尤其更應注意家中毛小孩健康。

為避免毛小孩接觸患病野生動物而罹病，動保處去年在各行政區廣發狂犬病預防注射通知單，提醒民眾每年要帶毛小孩注射狂犬病疫苗，也在文山、北投等近山區的高風險地域，主動辦理狂犬病疫苗施打巡迴活動，經統計，有一一八六隻飼養在山區的犬貓受惠。

（中央社）