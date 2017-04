A: Our dog has been off its food lately.

B: Really. How come?

A: He’s really picky, he only wants to eat snacks, and isn’t interested in the main meal.

B: Well, then, just don’t feed him any snacks. When he’s hungry he will naturally go back to eating the proper food.

A: 我家的狗最近完全不肯吃飼料。

B: 是喔,怎麼會這樣?

A: 牠很挑食,只吃點心,不肯吃正餐。

B: 那你就別餵牠點心了,牠餓了自然會回去吃飼料。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: