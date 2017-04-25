Apple Inc is rumored to have selected Taipei 101 as the location for the company’s first Apple Store in Taiwan. According to the source of the rumor, the store, which will be directly operated by Apple, will occupy a 1,322 square meter retail unit that straddles the first floor and basement level one of the building, located next to the cosmetics concessions off Xinyi Road. Meanwhile, authorized Apple retailer, Studio A, last Monday withdrew from its retail store in basement level one of Taipei 101.

Precisely when the Apple Store will open for business and the exact size of the store are still both unclear at this stage.

Studio A president Cheng Ying-lung has revealed that the sudden decline in Chinese visitors to Taiwan caused a significant shock to the company’s flagship store in Taipei 101 with sales this year having declined 70 percent on last year’s figures.

When asked how Studio A plans to compete with the Apple Store once it arrives in Taiwan, Cheng says in recent years Studio A has been actively building up its membership business, expanding its deep presence at school campuses, and has already amassed a large membership base.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

根據傳聞，蘋果直營店Apple Store登台地點將為台北一○一，且店面將包含購物中心一樓靠信義路化妝品區及地下一樓上下二層，占地四百坪。而原本在一○一地下一樓的經銷體系晶實科技（Studio A）上週一已撤離。

至於蘋果直營店何時進駐開幕、店面規模多大並不清楚。

晶實科技總經理程應龍透露，陸客急凍，對晶實科技台北一○一旗艦店的確造成不小衝擊，今年業績跟去年同期相比掉了七成。

面對蘋果直營店進駐台灣的競爭，程應龍表示，晶實科技近年來積極朝向經營會員及校園深耕發展，已經累績相當數量的會員。

(中央社)