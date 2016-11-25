Pop diva Chang Hui-mei, also known as A-mei, held 10 concerts at Taipei Arena in April last year. Unforunately, she apparently angered residents in the neighboring areas when her fans’ jumping up and down reportedly triggered tremors. In response, the competent authorities devised the “A-mei clause,” banning audience members from jumping at the venue.

Two subsequent applications filed by A-mei to hold concerts there were turned down by the arena, with the application review committee citing no reason nor allowing for discussion on the matter. It was as if A-mei had been placed on a blacklist. Other acts considered persona non grata by local residents include Korean pop group BIGBANG and G.U.T.S., formed by singer Chang Chen-yue and MC HotDog.

A-mei’s agent Isaac Chen responded by suggesting the Taipei Arena consider addressing what seems to be a problem with its construction.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

流行歌后張惠妹（阿妹）去年四月在台北小巨蛋舉辦十場演唱會，因粉絲隨意跳動，震動影響鄰近居民引來抗議。隨後，相關單位也訂出「阿妹條款」，規定小巨蛋觀眾不得集體跳動。

阿妹之後兩度申請在小巨蛋演唱，都遭小巨蛋審查委員會駁回，而且沒有給予任何理由及討論機會，形同被列入黑名單封殺。附近居民最不歡迎的藝人還有南韓天團BIGBANG，和歌手張震嶽與熱狗等人組成的「兄弟本色」。

對此，阿妹經紀人陳鎮川表示，小巨蛋應該想辦法解決場館問題。

（中央社）