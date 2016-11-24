Andy Murray, the Great Hope of British tennis, was officially confirmed as top of his game Sunday, ending the year ranked world no. 1 with 12,685 points in the ATP rankings.

Serbian opponent Novak Djokovic, defeated by Murray in the ATP Tour Finals in London on Sunday, finished 2016 ranked no. 2 in the world with 11,780 points.

Murray gained the top ranking slot for the first time two weeks ago following his win at the Paris Masters.

He crushed Djokovic at the London O2 Arena in two straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, to be crowned year-end ATP World Tour Finals singles champion for the first time.

This makes the 29-year-old Murray the 17th person to be named year-end no. 1 ranked player since the points system was introduced for ATP rankings in 1973.

He is the first person to be awarded this distinction, apart from Djokovic himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, since Andy Roddick was accorded the honor in 2003.

(CNA)

英國網球名將莫瑞週日正式確認球王地位，他在ATP積分榜以一萬兩千六百八十五分名列年終世界第一。

週日在倫敦ATP世界巡迴年終賽決賽敗給莫瑞的塞爾維亞好手喬科維奇，則獲一萬一千七百八十分，以世界排名第二為二Ｏ一六年劃下句點。

兩週前，莫瑞在巴黎名人賽後首度摘下世界第一頭銜。

莫瑞週日在倫敦O2體育館以直落二強壓喬科維奇，首度在這項年終八強賽封王。

ATP自一九七三年引入積分排名制度以來，二十九歲的莫瑞是贏得年終排名第一的第十七人。

他也是二ＯＯ三年的羅迪克之後，除了喬科維奇、費德瑞或納達爾之外獲此殊榮的第一人。

（中央社）