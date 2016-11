A: I’ve recently been reading about **koji** pottery. It’s fascinating.

B: Is that the low-fired pottery with gaudy colors you see on temple roofs?

A: Yes, but it’s not all gaudy. And I find the glaze crazing wonderful. But you have to get quite close to appreciate it.

B: How do you get that close?

A: 我最近在研究交趾陶,覺得蠻有趣的。

B: 寺廟屋頂上常見的那種低火度、花花綠綠的陶製裝飾品算是交趾陶嗎?

A: 是啊,但交趾陶不一定顏色鮮豔。像我就蠻喜歡有開片紋理的。只是你要靠很近才看得清楚。

B: 那要怎樣才能靠得夠近?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: