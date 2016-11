A : The Bolshoi Ballet will be performing at the National Theater this week.

B : Yes, I saw that, but the tickets have been selling like hot cakes.

A : I know. Evening tickets are sold out. I’m looking for tickets for the matinee performances now.

B : Well, I’ll be into going, if you can find a couple.

A : 波修瓦芭蕾舞團這星期要在國家戲劇院表演。

B : 對啊,我有看到,但票賣得好快。

A : 嗯,我知道,晚上的場次都已經賣完了,我現在在找下午的場次。

B : 如果你買得到兩張票的話,我也想去看。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: