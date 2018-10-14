War games to simulate attack from ‘Liaoning’

By Aaron Tu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The military is to conduct war games simulating an attack involving the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy’s sole aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, against bases on the nation’s eastern seaboard, sources said.

Maritime Port Bureau flight safety information showed that the military is to conduct what it calls the Joint-Electronic 107-2 exercises on Tuesday and Wednesday after a final rehearsal tomorrow.

The military had already conducted two rehearsals on Thursday and Friday.

Republic of China (ROC) Navy fast combat support ship the Panshi, which has the greatest displacement of ships in service, is to play the role of the Liaoning, launching simulated air raids on the Chiashan (佳山) Air Base in Hualien and other military installations, sources said.

ROC Army Aviation and Special Forces Command are to deploy rotary-wing aircraft in the role of the aggressor, while the air force and navy are to furnish additional fixed-wing aircraft and warships for the exercise, they said.

Military bases on the east coast would also be subjected to electronic interference, they said.

The drill is to test the military’s resilience against a coordinated air and electronic attack, while increasing the joint warfare capability of the armed forces, the sources said.

As a rule, past military exercises in the Joint-Electronic rubric rarely involved units not tasked with electronic warfare, they added.