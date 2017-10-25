By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Starting tomorrow, travelers to the US are to undergo security interviews at check-in counters, with possible additional questioning prior to boarding, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday, advising people flying to the US to arrive at airports as early as possible to avoid missing their flight.

The administration said the interviews are part of enhanced security measures requested by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration, which issued an emergency amendment on June 29 that applies to all flights heading to the US.

The measure first intensified inspection of electronic devices larger than smartphones, including tablets, laptops, electronic reading devices, DVD players, games machines and cameras, which has been enforced since July 17, the CAA said.

The second part of the measure requires US-bound travelers to be asked security questions, CAA officials said, adding that the requirement applies to passengers of all airlines offering flights to the US.

According to a forum on flytalk.com, the questions could be divided into two tiers.

The first, usually asked by airline staff at check-in counters, includes questions such as: “Who packed your baggage?” “Has your baggage been in your possession since it was packed?” or “What electronic devices are you carrying?”

Passengers subject to secondary questioning might be asked to provide detailed information about themselves and their travel plans through questions such as: “What do you do for a living?” “What company do you work for?” “Where are you staying in the US?” and “How many children do you have?”

The behavior of passengers while responding to questions would be observed, the forum said.

Passengers who fail to provide the requested information or refuse to answer questions could be asked to undergo more extensive security procedures, the forum said, adding that travelers who have “SSSS” marked on their boarding passes are expected to be subject to heavy screening.

As the security interviews could significantly delay the boarding process, the CAA advised travelers to arrive at their boarding gate as early as possible after checking in their luggage to avoid missing flights.

Travelers should consult their airline if they have further questions about the security measure, the CAA said.

In related news, travelers to Thailand this week might experience reduced service hours at department stores, convenience stores and bars, as the nation is scheduled to hold a five-day ceremony for King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died on Oct. 13 last year.

Leaders and politicians of more than 50 nations and an estimated 3 million Thais are scheduled to attend the ceremony, which is to begin today.

The late king’s cremation at a newly completed royal crematorium is to take place tomorrow, and many stores are to start closing at 2pm.

To allow more Thais to pay tribute to the late king, the Thai government has made tomorrow a national holiday and public transportation in Bangkok is to be free, while traffic into downtown Bangkok is to be restricted.

Strict security measures are to be enforced around the Royal Plaza, with a number of roads to be closed. Air and sea spaces around the Grand Palace are to be inaccessible.

No drones are to be allowed within 19km of the Grand Palace and Royal Plaza, with violators facing fines of 40,000 baht (US$1,206) or one year in prison.