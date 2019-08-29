Book review: A ghost story to keep you up at night

By Bradley Winterton / Contributing reporter

Is it really characteristic of Taipei, or Taiwan generally, that people avoid certain buildings because of fear of ghosts, that student suicides increase at the examination season, and that ghosts are believed capable of following you to Shanghai or even California?

Alvin Lu’s The Hell Screens was first published in 2000 by Four Walls Eight Windows and then went out of print. But earlier this month Taiwan’s ever-adventurous Camphor Press re-issued it, possibly to coincide with the Chinese Ghost Month. The novel is certainly concerned with ghosts on almost every page, and is set during Ghost Month, even though the actual existence of supernatural phenomena is never taken for granted.

Alvin Lu was born, and spent most of his life, in California. But his family’s origins are Taiwanese, and this novel takes place almost exclusively in Taipei.

A block of apartments built over a graveyard, a fugitive taxi-driver, K, alleged to be a killer and rapist, a photographer named Fatty who wants to photograph a ghost and Wang who is trying to exorcise any spirits that may be around, plus someone aspiring to emigrate to the US — thus The Hell Screens begins.

“I saw myself no longer in contemporary Taipei but in the ghost city on which it based itself, in its imagination, if cities dream,” muses the narrator.

At the center of the tale is the narrator’s pursuit of a girl, Sylvia, who he thinks may be a ghost. She wonders if she was K’s former lover, but can’t be sure. Either way, her hands are unusually cold (said to be a characteristic of ghosts) and the narrator has trouble warming his after leaving her.

The narrator also has trouble with his contact lenses, a problem that fits neatly into his vision becoming ever more hallucinatory as the novel progresses.

Publication Notes The Hell Screens By Alvin Lu Camphor Press, 220 pages Taiwan, Kindle edition



There’s also reference to one Chuang Tian-yi, an eccentric left-wing film-maker, now reputed to be, not dead as some had assumed, but alive and living in Los Angeles.

At one stage the narrator goes on an excursion into the mountains, still experiencing problems with his contact lenses (one of them would “flick out with a strong blink”). There he encounters a variety of recluses, dog-ghosts and a blue-colored woman, who he presumes to be a ghost as well.

Back in the city things don’t get any better. A typhoon is raging, and ghost-like figures are everywhere. The narrative now gets truly convoluted, with random horrors such as a glimpsed newspaper headline “Deformed birth. Bones in eyes.”

The feeling now is that here is an intelligent writer who has opted to avoid saner options and instead pursue the remembered scenes of a nightmare.

Occasionally there are flashes of genuine Taiwan history — there’s a power outage, and the authorities are “proposing the building of another nuclear reactor along an earthquake fault because nobody wanted it anywhere else.”

In addition, the search for the elusive K continues. A friend has advised that the story here has echoes of the notorious case of Chen Chin-hsing (陳進興) from 1997, in which a South African military attache was taken hostage in Taipei. This may well be the case, with K standing in for Chen.

The predominant impression is of a polluted, ghost-filled gloom, from which figures emerge, talk, drink wine, then disappear again until some later phase of the story. At one point the narrator talks of “the island’s indefinability, its most elusive spirit”, and after completing this book you certainly know what he means.