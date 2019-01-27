Taiwan in Time: The diplomat with a scientific soul

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Taiwan in Time Jan 28 to Dec. 3

IN just a few years in Taiwan, Robert Swinhoe identified or categorized 227 species of birds, 40 species of mammals, over 200 species of terrestrial snails and over 400 species of insects. The bird count is especially impressive since it amounts to about one-third of the total species in Taiwan. His contributions to the field often dwarf his official role in Taiwan as its first Western consul.

James Davidson wrote in his 1903 book, The Island of Formosa, Past and Present, that no “other foreigner during either the past or present has succeeded in associating his name so firmly with Formosa than the late Robert Swinhoe … Although in Formosa but a few years, so thoroughly possessed was he of that important faculty to the scientist — great powers of observation — that he was enabled to gather much general information about the island, while his contributions on scientific subjects and his discoveries among the birds and beasts of Formosa will carry his name down to posterity.”

Today, countless species in Taiwan bear Swinhoe’s name, from the Formosan sambar (Rusa unicolor swinhoei) to Taiwan blue pheasant (Lophura swinhoii) to Swinhoe’s Frog (Odorrana swinhoana). In addition, he was the one responsible for certifying that the Formosan macaque was endemic to Taiwan.

In addition to his scientific contributions, Davidson’s book also names Swinhoe as the “first to call to attention of foreigners” to Taiwanese tea, writing a report to the British government and sending samples to several tea inspectors. He also wrote several detailed accounts on Taiwan’s people and customs, including many trips into Aboriginal territory.

ROUND THE ISLAND

While Swinhoe’s name is still known in Taiwan more than a century after his brief stay, his descendants haven’t forgotten about Taiwan either. Last week, Christopher Swinhoe-Standen visited the British Consulate at Takow (打狗英國領事館, in today’s Kaohsiung) to learn more about his ancestor. He also went on a boat tour that briefly followed the route that his ancestor took when he circumnavigated the island in 1857 and 1858 on the British ship Inflexible.

Swinhoe had already visited Taiwan at that point. Born in India, Swinhoe was educated in the UK and joined the China Consular Corps in 1854. His first post was in Xiamen, directly opposite of Taiwan on the Chinese coast. He mastered both Chinese and the local dialect, which is very similar to Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) and also displayed his scientific talent when he undertook comprehensive research of the birds of eastern China.

There is little information about Swinhoe’s first visit to Taiwan in 1856, but it’s known that the 20-year-old boarded an old Portuguese ship and spent about two weeks in “Hongsan,” documenting four types of bird species. Jackson Tan (陳政三) postulates in the book, Accounts of Robert Swinhoe Hovering over Formosa (翱翔福爾摩沙：英國外交官郇和晚清臺灣紀行), that Hongsan likely refers to Fengshan Village (鳳山) in today’s Hukou Township (湖口) in Hsinchu County.

Tan also argues that the main purpose of the trip was not to collect biological specimens, but to search for European and American castaways from the Kewpie, which was shipwrecked near Taiwan in 1848. Rumors had it that the crew had been enslaved and were toiling in Taiwanese mines.

It was this same missing crew that brought Swinhoe to Taiwan with the Inflexible. Swinhoe published an account of his second voyage in the Journal of the North China Branch of the Royal Asiatic Society. The account is immensely detailed, including all the flora and fauna that Swinhoe encountered along the way.