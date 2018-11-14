Coming out, from Cairo to Taipei

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Omar Sharif Jr doesn’t agree with the upcoming marriage equality referendums in Taiwan.

“I never believe in the majority being able to vote on the human rights of a minority,” the Egyptian actor, model and LGBTQ activist says. “That doesn’t seem fair.”

Sharif says these decisions should happen top down from the legislature or the judiciary — which did happen in Taiwan before the referendums sprung up — and also from the bottom up with civil engagement.

“There has to be an education component. You can’t legislate acceptance. You can’t only legislate equality. They have to go hand in hand, and it feels like one really preceded the other here,” he says.

The Taipei Times sat down with Sharif during Saturday’s Oslo Freedom Forum in Taiwan after he shared his story of becoming the first public personality to ever come out, in 2012, as openly gay in the Arab world. He also hosted a luncheon workshop with Cindy Su (蘇珊), CEO of the Lobby Alliance for LGBT Human Rights, where they discussed Taiwan’s current situation and fielded questions from attendees from around the world.

MARGINALIZED NATION

Taiwan’s situation is light years ahead of Egypt, where homosexuality is legal but the government has been cracking down on the LGBTQ community through anti-debauchery laws. Sharif grew up in the spotlight as “Egypt’s favorite son,” the grandson of legendary film icon Omar Sharif.

“Growing up a Sharif in Egypt is almost like being born a Kennedy,” he says.

Sharif left the country after coming out as both gay and half-Jewish in 2012, shortly after the election of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi. He received a torrent of hateful messages and death threats, but also many letters of support — but he ultimately decided to leave the country for Canada.

Sharif knew about the pro and anti-marriage equality referendums before arriving, but says he was shocked to learn that Taiwan only has official diplomatic ties with 17 countries.

“Almost every Taiwanese knows what it feels like to be marginalized by the family of nations out there,” he says. “I don’t know why you would do that inwardly to your own citizens. You tell [LGBTQ] people that they’ll have a different set of laws … that’s sort of what the world is doing to you. How hurtful is that?”

After speaking to forum participants and other people in Taiwan, Sharif believes that despite the setbacks, Taiwan will eventually succeed in its quest for LGBTQ equality.

“While you are struggling now, you are taking huge strides,” he says. “In every progressive movement in the world, sometimes you take two steps forward and one step back. I’m optimistic, because when I listen to other people talk here, I see how entrenched democratic values are and what a source of pride it is for Taiwanese.”

ACCEPTANCE EDUCATION

In his travels to share his story and advocate for LGBTQ rights, Sharif says he’s always surprised how often marriage equality is seen as the “pinnacle of LGBTQ equality” when to him, it’s just the beginning.

“So long as people are being bullied in school, made homeless, thrown out of their families… as long as there are hate crimes, as long as trans women are the number one demographic likely to be subject to violence … what does it mean that we can get married?” he says. “It’s an amazing thing to strive for, but there’s so much work to do after that.”