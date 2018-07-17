How Helsinki arrived at the future of urban travel first

By Kati Pohjanpalo / Bloomberg

Harri Nieminen decided it was time to replace his car with an app.

He had owned a car in Helsinki for the past nine years but recently found he’d lost the patience for parking on crowded city-center streets, especially in snowy months. His almost-new Opel Astra had been sitting mostly idle, so he decided to get rid of it. This lifestyle shift came about with the help of an app offering unlimited rides on public transit, access to city bikes, cheap short-distance taxis and rental cars — all for one monthly fee.

“I downloaded Whim in the fall, and it was around New Year’s when I decided I would sell my car,” said Nieminen, 34, who also uses car-sharing app DriveNow, operated by Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Finnish financial conglomerate OP Group. “It’s made moving about easier. I can switch modes of transport as needed, and I no longer need to worry about where I’ve left the car or the bike or about driving it home.”

The concept that reshaped Nieminen’s transportation life has an unwieldy name in the industry: mobility as a service, or MaaS. It may become the biggest revolution in personal travel since Ford’s Model T popularized private ownership of motor vehicles a century ago.

The elements of mobility-as-a-service products are already familiar digital services — trip planning, ride hailing, car sharing — alongside the seamless booking, ticketing and payment common to every kind of mobile app. Instead of using one app for rides and local government apps for public transport, Whim offers a single app with a single fee. Users get to pick the most efficient way to get between any two places.

The aim is to eventually make personal cars obsolete by offering people a superior experience. “Your mobile operator can get you all your calls and all the mobile data you need,” said Sampo Hietanen, chief executive officer of MaaS Global Oy, the company behind Whim. “We’re trying to solve the big question in transportation: What do we need to offer to compete with car ownership?”

The cost of cars accounts for as much as 85 percent of personal transportation spending, according to Hietanen, even though the average car is used only 4 percent of the time. That implies a great potential for more efficient allocation: fewer cars shared by a larger group of part-time users. If apps such as Whim can add enough users, optimized trips and increased ride sharing could cut down on single-occupant vehicles and help reduce carbon emissions.

Mobility-as-a-service businesses are booming globally, as ride-hailing giants such as Silicon Valley-born Uber Technologies and China-based DiDi Chuxing expand offerings to include bike sharing and public-transit payments. Carmakers are keen to partake in the trend, with the world’s biggest manufacturers investing in and testing various subscription services. Private investments in the field have surpassed US$70 billion since the start of 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Even so, all-inclusive transportation apps aren’t yet widely available, and what is now becoming reality in Finland’s capital remains a distant future in many trend-setting cities. But why is this happening in Helsinki, of all places?

THINKING OUTSIDE THE BOX

The Finnish city, home to the world’s first three-dimensional zoning plan that extends underground, has a habit of thinking outside the box. It’s where the idea of mobility-as-a-service was born, a place where life without a privately owned car is conceivable with help from a well-functioning public transport network spanning the wider metropolitan area. With the city center on a peninsula hemmed in by the Baltic Sea on three sides, Helsinki has limited space for parking or traffic jams.