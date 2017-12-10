Taiwan in Time: Love on the frontlines

By Han Cheung / Staff Reporter

Dec. 11 to Dec. 17

Lee You-pang (李友邦) thought his struggle was over when he returned to Taiwan in mid-December of 1945. After all, he had achieved his dream of helping free Taiwan from the grasp of the Japanese Empire and returning it to the “motherland” of China.

But more trouble lurked under the rule of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which assumed control of Taiwan when the Japan surrendered at the end of World War II. Three months after Lee’s return, governor-general Chen Yi (陳儀) disbanded Lee’s Taiwan Militia (台灣義勇隊) without discharge orders or pension, essentially hanging out to dry the group of men and women who had spent six years helping the Chinese fight the Japanese.

Lee was later jailed on charges of corroboration with the “communist bandits” and inciting rebellion during the 1947 anti-government uprising and subsequent brutal crackdown that would be known as the 228 Incident. His wife and comrade-in-arms, Yen Hsiu-feng (嚴秀峰), saved him that time, but she was in jail when he was taken away again in 1951 on charges of colluding with the Chinese Communists Party (CCP) to overthrow the government.

On April 22, 1952, Lee was executed by the regime he had hoped to support. He was 46. Yen was released from jail in 1965 and spent the next 50 years raising five children, trying to clear her husband’s name and preserving the historic Lee home in New Taipei City’s Lujhou District (蘆洲), which is today open to the public.

“Lee You-pang should have died on the battlefield,” Yen is known to often have said. “Instead, he died in his beloved homeland for which he gave his all.”

But she adds that she would not hesitate to do it all over again.

ETERNAL REBEL

Lee was a wanted man by the time he was 18 years old, having led student attacks on Japanese police stations in 1922 and 1924. Anti-Japanese sentiment among students was high during that period, especially with the 1921 establishment of the Taiwan Cultural Association (台灣文化協會), which aimed to passively counter Japanese rule by fostering an awareness of Taiwanese nationalism.

Narrowly dodging arrest, Lee fled to China where he enrolled in the the newly-established Whampoa Military Academy (黃埔軍校) and joined the KMT. During this time he formed the Taiwan Independence Revolutionary Party (臺灣獨立革命黨) — but under this context he meant independence from Japan so Taiwan could return to Chinese rule.

He spent the next few years organizing anti-Japanese activities among Taiwanese living in China, and eventually spent time in Tokyo under the guise of a Waseda University student, networking with local revolutionaries.

Lee’s group was disbanded during new KMT leader Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) communist purge in 1927 as it was deemed to have leftist leanings. Having nobody else to turn to and with the Japanese on his tail, Lee joined the Communist Youth League of China (中國共產主義青年團) and started teaching Japanese in Hangzhou.

In 1932, he was arrested by the KMT and subjected to heavy torture. By the time he was released in 1934, both his younger brothers, also revolutionaries, were killed by the Japanese.

The Sino-Japanese War broke out in 1937, upon which Lee immediately revived his party. In 1938, he formed the Taiwan Militia with the help of the Communists and the approval of the KMT, who were working together against a common enemy.