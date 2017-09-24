Taiwan in Time: Nine years lost to ‘Popeye’

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Sept. 25 to Oct. 1

Bo Yang (柏楊) languished on Green Island even though he had completed his sentence. He was treated well, given a nominal position with freedom to move around the prisoner camp, but the officers had strict orders to keep him from returning to Taiwan.

Thinking he would be stuck on Green Island forever, Bo Yang still couldn’t believe it when he landed in Taitung in March 1977, more than a year after he was due to be released. He tentatively asked the accompanying officers if he could go off on his own to buy a pair of new shoes.

“Of course,” the officer replied. “You are free. You can go anywhere you want.”

THE POPEYE INCIDENT

The late writer, whose real name was Kuo Yi-tung (郭衣洞), ran afoul of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) in 1968 for his translation of a Popeye cartoon in the China Daily News (中華日報).

“There’s nothing political about Popeye,” Bo Yang writes in his memoir. “But in that particular strip, Popeye and his son ended up on a small island where they ran for president.”

Popeye began his campaign speech with “Fellows…” which Bo Yang translated to “Soldiers and compatriots of our country (全國軍民同胞們),” which was a phrase then-president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) often used to begin his public speeches.

“I had no ill intent,” Bo Yang says.

The authorities soon accused him of trying to undermine government authority, and he was taken away on March 4, 1968.

“They promised that I would be back by dawn, but it was 10 years,” he writes. “When I returned, the house was no longer mine and my wife had become someone else’s. My daughter was still my daughter, but she had turned into a different lady.”

Bo Yang was tortured until he admitted to once joining the Communists, crafting an elaborate story of his time in China.

“My only thought was how to avoid being beaten,” he writes. “I protected my head to prevent a concussion. I needed my mind to be sound so that if I made it out alive, I could rattle the skeletons out of the Chiang family closet.”

He was sentenced to 12 years for being a communist spy and “attacking the country’s central leadership.”

RIFT WITH CHIANG

Bo Yang was once an admirer of Chiang, having joined the KMT at the age of 18 while it was still based in China and following him to Taiwan after the Chinese Civil War.

Still in jail when Chiang died in 1975, Bo Yang had harsh words in his memoir, stating that over 37 years, he went from “extreme adulation” to questioning Chiang’s behavior to completely losing confidence in him.

“As the highest-level military leader of an entire country, Chiang lost 10 million square meters of land and abandoned billions of people who adored him and obeyed his rule to a ruthless enemy called the ‘communist bandits,’” Bo Yang wrote. “He ran away and blamed everything on others. Not only did he not have to face justice, he put numerous people on trial to prove his brilliance. That’s just disgusting.”

Indeed, it may have been trivial to arrest Bo Yang for a comic translation, but in fact it was the culmination of his “questioning” of the Chiang regime in Taiwan.

As a columnist for the Independent Evening Post (自立晚報), Bo Yang spared no ink in criticizing Chiang’s policies and police conduct.

“You need to stop writing … Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) is becoming impatient,” an official once told him. But Bo Yang did not relent.