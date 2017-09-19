Ain’t no mountain high enough

By Brett Lindstrom and Scott Ellinger / Contributing Reporters

What happens when your trustworthy training route becomes mundane? Most of us will just keep slogging through it for decades, losing that former feeling of motivation. Most people will just stay within their comfort zone, unsuccessfully searching to breakout of this death-spiral. What if there were a prescription to cure the banal, or what I call the “Suffermechanism?”

Professional counselors recommend breaking out of that same boring routine. For the ‘A-type’ personality, a dynamic change is sometimes what’s needed. I found my cure cycling Taiwan.

Scott revitalizes that old spirit

Five years ago I began browsing through magazines, books and blogs, hoping to revitalize that old spirit. I ran into Lee Rodgers at a cycling industry trade show in October of 2014. Lee, the international marketing manager for the Taiwan King of the Mountain (KOM) Challenge, told me about the event and I became intrigued.

The Taiwan KOM Challenge is an annual race that sees cyclists from all over the world scale some of Taiwan’s toughest peaks. The cyclists set off from Cisingtan (七星潭) in Hualien County, and travel 105km to Wuling (武嶺) on Hehuanshan (合歡山) in Nantou City.

After thinking it over back in my hotel room, I decided to throw down the gauntlet and join the event.

The first 18km is a neutral start and feels like just another race. That mundane feeling is still present. However, as the race peloton turns left off Hualien County’s Taroko Gorge Bridge, a warm fuzzy feeling fills me from my head down to my cleats. It dawns on me that this race is going to be the most epic experience of my life. It was not until we enter the actual gorge, cycling under the overhangs, taking in the amazing scenery, crossing bridges, looking down at the river below, listening to the sounds of nature, viewing the signs that mark the changes in elevation that it suddenly hits me — we are all going to ride to an elevation of 3,270m above ground level, into and above the clouds.

When I cross the finish line and receive my finisher’s medal, I am greeted with applause from strangers, race staff and other riders. Then someone hands me a small cup of hot ginger tea. There was the cure in front of me.

I keep returning to Taiwan each year to participate in the Taiwan KOM Challenge, which this year starts on Oct. 20.

Brett will return

Last year, I came to Taiwan for a third time to participate in the Taiwan KOM Challenge. I met Scott who tells me that he first discovered the country in 1988 while studying Chinese. On a trip in his car from Taipei to Hualien, the US expat told me stories about Taiwanese cycling culture from the perspective of a localized foreigner, who is well known on the Taiwan cycling circuit and seems to know the nation’s every cycling route.

During our car ride, he explained the most striking part of Taiwanese cycling: that clubs are welcoming and accepting of just about anyone.

I’ve discovered this myself. Taiwanese are always there to assist in time of need whether it be roadside motivation during a race, giving you an extra energy gel packet or top up of water, help changing a flat tire or just stopping to take a photo with you. The fellowship is unmatched anywhere else. There will always be someone to put a smile on your face and give you support whether during a race or just on a normal ride.