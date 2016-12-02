Highlight: Reggae Massive

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

There might not be any easy skankin, but this weekend’s Reggae Massive at Triangle will provide enough good vibes to keep you high until Monday.

The music fest takes place on two stages tomorrow from 5pm to 4am. The lineup of local acts include Taiwan’s Skaraoke, who will play a mix of reggae, swing and jazz, The Reggae Riddims, who will give their energetic interpretation of ska and Dread River who will shake your bones with reggae.

International acts include Jamaica’s Mighty Lion, Japan’s Big H and Katzu, as well as Deejay Taili from France and DJ Quest from the US. TFrance’s Doriane Greens will hold a Dancehall Workshop tomorrow at 5pm to loosen up your bones and get them ready to jiggle.

■ Triangle, 1, Yumen St, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號).

■ Tomorrow from 5pm to 4am. Admission is NT$450 at the door and comes with a drink