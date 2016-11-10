What we’ve learned about the media industry during this election

NY Times News Service

When this year’s US election campaign began, legacy news organizations already faced dim industry projections. Slides in print revenue at newspapers and magazines were accelerating; online advertising, the escape plan for these businesses, teetered.

Television executives, lamenting smaller audiences and less enthusiastic advertisers, had finally realized that the huge changes elsewhere in the media industry were coming for them, too.

At the same time, a brighter media narrative was unfolding in the growing importance of online social networks — the real new mass media. On Facebook and Twitter, election coverage could be consumed on a large scale, and readers were promised a restructuring of the news media that put them in a position of greater power. The business possibilities for these companies, and for those that worked with them, seemed enormous.

By now, we realize that these stories were only half-told. Established news media continue to face strong financial headwinds. But these organizations still exist and exerted clear power, too. Election-defining stories frequently arrived through familiar outlets, such as The Washington Post, which published the Access Hollywood video of Donald Trump.

The digital social networks, meanwhile, attracted many millions of users to old and new forms of news coverage, as predicted. Their rise to prominence was not overstated. But, as companies, they have either failed to reckon with their new medialike roles — as hosts, gatekeepers and de facto editors — or rejected them outright.

“We are a tech company, not a media company,” Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder, emphasized at a conference in August.

In media business terms, it is now clear, the this year’s election could not have arrived at a more precarious moment, as industries defined by their futures struggled to handle what was happening in the present. A new business model had not replaced an old one — not yet. There was, for the duration of the campaign, effectively no model at all.

Through this lens, some of the defining narratives about the media and the election start to make a little more sense. Major news organizations, household names trusted for decades, lost a great deal of ownership over audiences. The organizations exist among many contributors in infinite feeds. Their news stories could be more easily brushed aside and ignored as a product of bias or motivated reporting. Once privileged with the leverage to shape narratives, or declare stories important, they now found themselves competing with rivals shaped by new incentives.

It seemed that readers and viewers had been prompted, all at once, to ask news outlets: Who are you to assume we trust you?

SOCIAL MEDIA

The suspicions arrived in links above an article; by a video below it; by the friend or family member whose utterly unfamiliar media bubble bounced into yours. But it extended beyond that, too: by the delivery of your news in an entirely new way, complete with new and obliterating signifiers of authority and truth; by constant confirmation that, yes, the media really is just people saying things; and, finally, by opportunistic insinuations that the level of deception by news organizations knows no bounds.

It is a mistake, of course, to minimize the role played by the social networks that helped create this situation, and the companies that benefit from it.