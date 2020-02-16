Tourism crucial to nation’s future

By Manik Mehta

Despite China’s aggressive attempts to isolate it internationally and poach its diplomatic allies by offering them economic sops, Taiwan is already conspicuous on the world map — not only as a key economic player with vast global trading interests, but also as an interesting tourist destination that offers “something for everyone,” as one US tour operator said at the recent New York Times Travel Show.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) Jan. 11 election victory has generated considerable interest in the nation, not only in the West, but also in the Indo-Pacific region. This widespread engagement needs to be converted into an opportunity to attract tourists from around the world.

Although Taiwan’s participation at the travel show was well received, with crowds turning to watch the colorful aboriginal dances at the Taiwan pavilion, the China pavilion was marked by low visitor attendance. This might have been due to the fear generated by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in China, which has alarmed countries far and near.

The number of Chinese tourists, once a welcome sight for many iconic stores, has also dropped sharply. Some of the landmark designer stores on New York City’s Fifth Avenue, which had placed huge signboards extending Lunar New Year’s greetings to welcome shoppers from China, looked almost deserted.

Taiwan’s diplomacy, which is geared to raise the nation’s profile, also made a strong presence at the travel show. Taiwan’s highly respected New York-based representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York Director-General Lily Hsu (徐儷文), made a strong pitch for the nation’s tourism sector.

Hsu, who has been reaching out to the Taiwanese community and Americans, said that the relationship between Taiwan and the US, which has been greatly strengthened in recent years, was further bolstered by the introduction of reciprocal visa-waiver systems. This, she added, would boost tourism in both directions.

She listed a number of impressive achievements for Taiwan:

“Taiwan has also received a lot of international recognition from the media: InterNations’ Expat City Ranking 2019 identified Taipei as the No. 1 city for expats to live in; Travel + Leisure also listed Taiwan as one of its Best Places to Travel to in 2020.”

Tourism plays a vital role in a country’s relationship with other nations, and complements political, economic and sociocultural ties. By attracting US tourists to Taiwan, for example, the two sides would forge mutual understanding.

Tourism also helps correct misconceptions and knowledge deficits among US tourists — or, for that matter, any other visitors. Besides being an important source of revenue, tourism can generate goodwill and also serve as a cultural bridge builder for Taiwan. Tourism strategists’ argument that each satisfied foreign visitor becomes the receiving nation’s ambassador upon their return is not without merit.

Taiwan Tourism Bureau in New York Director Claire Wen (溫佳思) said that direct travel to Taiwan was available from China Airlines and EVA Air, in addition to a “number of easy flight connections available on non-Taiwanese airlines with a brief layover in their home countries.”

In an interview at the New York Times Travel Show, Wen said: “Taiwan has a unique natural environment, with 268 mountains that exceed 3,000m in height. With vast changes in altitude within short distances, Taiwan makes it easy to witness different flora and fauna, making it an island of natural wonder. Taiwan’s mountains are highly accessible by public transport, and hiking routes are well planned, with each route offering opportunities to experience different local cultures and cuisine. We welcome all international tourists to come and enjoy the beauty of Taiwan.”