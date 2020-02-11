Trump must heed Congress’ lead

By Joseph Bosco

Americans weary of the deep partisan divide over impeachment, healthcare, immigration and just about every other major issue in this election year can take heart in the US Congress’ consideration of the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2019.

The legislation, which supports the distinct national, cultural and religious identity of Tibet as an autonomous region of China, is backed by overwhelming bipartisan majorities and demonstrates that Republicans and Democrats can come together on at least some foreign-policy issues.

It was introduced in the US House of Representatives by Democratic US Representative James McGovern, the chair of the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China, and in the US Senate by Republican US Senator Marco Rubio, commission cochair. The two have worked together on a range of China-related issues.

The House debate was led by McGovern for the Democrats and US Representative Michael McCaul for the Republicans. It was replete with expressions of mutual appreciation for the other side’s commitment to human rights and religious liberty in China.

McCaul offered high praise for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s consistent leadership over the years in exposing and condemning China’s gross violation of human rights and suppression of democratic aspirations.

Pelosi, a Democrat, in turn, recounted the contributions of Rubio and other congressional Republicans, especially former US representative Frank Wolf, in US efforts to press China on democracy and human rights issues.

The Tibet legislation passed the House by a vote of 399 to 22, and is expected to receive overwhelming support in the Senate. The favorable attention to the human rights situation in Tibet follows the pattern established by Congress in previous China-related acts passed with near-unanimity.

In December last year, Congress passed the Uighur Intervention and Global Humanitarian Unified Response and Protection Act of 2019.

The purpose of the legislation was “to condemn gross human rights violations of ethnic Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang, and calling for an end to arbitrary detention, torture, and harassment of these communities inside and outside China.” It passed the House by a vote of 407-1.

The legislation followed yet another bipartisan measure that supports Hong Kong’s months-long pro-democracy movement. It requires the US Department of State to conduct an annual review to ensure that the territory’s autonomous political structure is maintained as a condition for continuing favorable US-China trade relations.

Passed overwhelmingly and signed into law by US President Donald Trump, it authorizes the US to impose sanctions on officials responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong.

In all these actions — on Tibet, the Uighurs and Hong Kong — the House and Senate have demonstrated their agreement with the work of the McGovern-Rubio commission, which states as its underlying principle that “US foreign policy must prioritize the promotion of universal human rights and the rule of law in China, not only to respect and protect the basic dignity of the people of China, but to better promote security and prosperity for all of humanity.”

In parallel with the legislative measures that address the human rights issues in China, Congress has repeatedly taken action to support the democratic security of Taiwan. It passed the Taiwan Travel Act, which encourages high-level visits and exchanges between Taiwanese and US officials to reaffirm the commitment expressed in the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.