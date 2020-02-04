Brexit might distract Britain from its net-zero emissions goal

By Sonia Elks / Thomson Reuters Foundation, LONDON

As Britain left the EU on Friday and starts work to rewrite its relationship with the bloc and quickly strike new global trade deals, some fear Brexit might undercut a similarly demanding key pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Conservative government’s celebrations on finally reaching divorce day might be short-lived, as it now faces the monumental task of simultaneously repositioning Britain’s global role and overseeing a massive green overhaul of the economy.

London cannot allow tricky trade and foreign policy negotiations to delay climate action if the 2050 net-zero target is to be met, said Mike Thompson, director of analysis at the Committee on Climate Change (CCC), which advises the government.

“This is not about making a few tweaks at the edges of what we are doing,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on the shift required to meet the net-zero goal. “We are talking about a fundamental overhaul of most of the systems that we use in everyday life. We have to start now if we are going to have a chance of meeting this target.”

Britain was thrown into political turmoil by the 2016 referendum vote in favor of Brexit, leaving it with the complex task of dismantling years of European regulation and working out new deals to keep borders open and trade flowing.

In the middle of the messy divorce, then-British prime minister Theresa May announced the 2050 net-zero target, which was passed into law.

Climate experts say it will require vast changes across energy policy, transport, infrastructure, land use and diets, but the country is not yet even on track to meet a lower target of cutting its emissions by 80 percent by 2050, with the CCC warning that the government cannot afford to let Brexit elbow out climate action or result in climate pledges being watered down.

“This is the parliament that has got to crack net-zero really — if we don’t break the back of it in this parliament, then we won’t be able to make it by 2050,” Thompson said.

Former top government scientist David King has described Brexit as an “enormous distraction” from meeting climate goals.

It will also create gaps in environmental laws and regulations previously covered by Europe, with climate groups saying they are watching closely to ensure those are filled.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has proposed a “Green Deal” that would make the bloc climate-neutral by 2050.

Much hangs on how closely Britain remains aligned to Europe, said Ed Matthew from climate-change think tank E3G, adding that a trade deal between the two would be “critical” in deciding the extent of collaboration on environmental and climate issues.

“The UK has a choice,” Matthew said. “Is it going to align itself with the EU on energy and environmental regulation, or is it going to go its own way?”

PRIORITY

A spokesman for Britain’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said tackling climate change was a priority, and the government would work with international partners to drive global action on the issue.

“Our net-zero commitment is underpinned by domestic emissions reduction targets that are more ambitious than those set by EU legislation and won’t change as we leave the EU,” he said in an e-mailed statement.

Under the terms of Brexit, Britain has a transition period until the end of this year, during which it will attempt to hammer out an ambitious European free-trade agreement or face an economically precarious no-deal situation if it fails.