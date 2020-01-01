Bring down pro-China candidates

By Vincent Chen 陳建志

Over the past seven months, many young Hong Kongers have been beaten, arrested, imprisoned and even driven to suicide during the territory-wide protests. Young Taiwanese have been paying close attention to these developments, and those who participated in the Sunflower movement can empathize with victims of indiscriminate police violence.

The idea of resisting China and protecting Taiwan has become a shared belief among the nation’s youth. This generation grew up after martial law was lifted, which means they were not fed anti-communist material in school as their parents were. Yet, if a random survey were conducted, young people would surely make up a large part of the group that finds Beijing abhorrent.

This makes one wonder why those who grew up during the Martial Law era and whose minds were filled with anti-communist material have dropped their guard against China and are afraid of criticizing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government. Logically speaking, they should hate the CCP more than any other group.

So what happened?

One major reason is the education and political propaganda that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) used to brainwash Taiwanese aged 45 and older through education and the media to protect its authoritarian rule.

This consolidated the KMT’s long hold on power, while a vast majority of Taiwanese grew up with a conformist mindset and weakened ability to engage in rational debate, logical analysis and self-reflection.

They were taught to see China’s Central Plains Culture as the established culture, place identification as “Chinese” above the idea of a modern nation and civic consciousness, adopt the clannish and patriarchal authority of Han society, and value male chauvinism above all else.

It also meant treating Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) as the saviors of the nation, unconditional belief in the leadership and dominance of an omniscient government and the leadership of the KMT, and treating Chinese culture as the guiding principle for all social interactions, which in its turn gave rise to a love of saving face, formalities, empty talk, pulling strings and backdoor influence.

Finally, it also made economic growth the one and only benchmark of a society’s development, which meant that sacrificing the environment, labor rights, and disadvantaged groups was a reasonable price to pay.

Taiwanese society was dominated by this thinking for more than 40 years, giving rise to a large group of people who either seek only personal comfort and security, or want a shortcut to wealth, and who would imprison or ostracize any one with a slightly different opinion.

Had it not been for pressure from the US for Chiang Ching-kuo to implement democracy and the efforts by the dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) movement in the early 1980s, in addition to the rising student and social movements later that decade, it would have been next to impossible to reform the nation’s political structure.

Martial law was lifted and Taiwan started democratizing in the late 20th century, but even after the central government underwent its first transition of power in 2000, many people were still bound by self-imposed martial law.

They held on to their passive attitude toward democracy and human rights, remained suspicious of the value of diversity, had limited ideas about the future, and continued to oppose the nation’s pursuit of legitimate status and an independent existence.