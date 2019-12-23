John J. Tkacik, Jr. On Taiwan: The US and Taiwan: Prospects for 2020

2019 was a horrible year for United States relations with China, the most dismal in US-China relations since the Cultural Revolution. But the good news is that 2019 was a year of deepening cooperation between the US and Taiwan.

Despite Washington’s vague and tenuous trade “armistice” with Beijing last week, US-China relations will probably deteriorate further in 2020.

And despite the departure from the Trump Administration of key policy-makers inclined favorably to Taiwan (Ambassador John Bolton left the Trump Administration in September, and Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver plans to depart next week) Washington-Taipei economic and security cooperation promises to strengthen.

Of course, in an ideal world, Washington would love Taipei simply for itself; for its beautiful, democratic, prosperous, free-market, technology-heavy self. But it is a truism that America’s relations with Taiwan have always been at a zero-sum in America’s broader strategic calculus toward the new Chinese Superpower.

During this past year, 2019, the Chinese threat grew. 2019 was a year of sharp hostility and constant recrimination between Washington and Beijing on everything from China’s trade cheating, currency manipulation, theft of intellectual property, dumping, and blatant state mercantilism.

Each week, top American officials speak out against China’s militarization of the South China Sea, threats to its neighbors from India to Japan, unprecedented arms modernization, or against China’s “debt diplomacy” crafted to turn poor countries into indentured servants.

In recent months, American intelligence and diplomatic sources have confirmed China’s ethnic cleansing in Xinjiang, internment of hundreds of thousands of Muslim Uighurs in concentration camps.

Earlier in the summer of 2019, President Trump was careful in his support of pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong, asking the US Consul General in Hong Kong to tone down his speech on the erosion of freedoms in the former British colony. But as the demonstrations persisted into the autumn, US support for American flag-waving protests in Hong Kong became effective tools to moderate China’s natural ruthlessness, both in Hong Kong and in trade talks. The pro-democracy camp’s sweeping victories in Hong Kong’s November 24 district council elections injected the pro-democracy campaign with new vigor and clear political legitimacy. A few days later, on November 27, President Trump signed into law a bill supporting Hong Kong democracy. President Trump’s signature was in sincere sympathy for Hong Kong, it was also part of President Trump’s new leverage against China in trade talks.

China is growing more hostile, aggressive and malign in global affairs and, while President Trump tries to maintain aloofness, this is a message that American political and military leaders now deliver at every opportunity. Vice President Michael Pence, and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo now commonly put China’s threat at the center of their foreign policy addresses. In the first two weeks of this month, defense secretary Mark Esper, and Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Philip Davidson delivered major addresses on the China threat. On December 2, Assistant Secretary of State for Asia and the Pacific David Stilwell spoke at the Brookings Institution on China’s threat to pluralism and democracy in the Asia Pacific. Just ten days later at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on December 12, Secretary Stilwell spoke passionately of the past forty years of America’s encouragement for China’s development and prosperity, only to find “that Chinese Communist Party leaders decided to respond to our good faith with such aggressive and consistent bad faith.”