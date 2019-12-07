The Liberty Times Editorial: Elections key to warding off China

An opinion piece published by the Washington Post on Monday last week suggested that if Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) receives a morning briefing, the briefing that day “must have been a doozy. Nothing but bad news.”

First, self-professed Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang (王立強) claimed to have participated in China’s manipulation of elections in Taiwan and Hong Kong, and to have helped Beijing kidnap dissidents.

Second, a new batch of documents belied China’s claim that “re-education camps” in Xinjiang are vocational training centers for Muslims rather than concentration camps.

Third, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy candidates won an overwhelming victory in the territory’s district council elections the prior day, trouncing pro-Beijing establishment candidates.

These three incidents not only struck a huge blow to Xi’s imperial dreams, but also thrashed China’s dream of expanding a digital authoritarian system to the world.

These incidents imply a strong counterstrike against China’s “red” infiltration. Although China has become the world’s second-largest economy with the help of economic growth accumulated over 40 years and a massive population, giving it great influence in the global economy, that economic growth did not lead the nation to democracy, but instead an increasingly dictatorial autocracy. This development has been pushed to the extreme, creating the “Xi regime,” a combination of a one-party dictatorship and one-man dictatorship.

Communism might be incompatible with fascism, but communist China today bears a striking resemblance to the Nazi regime in Germany prior to World War II. Their greatest common features are the revitalizing of a depressed economy and using the nation’s past humiliation to stir up patriotism and nationalism. More importantly, both regimes were very quick to take the step toward expansionism after national strength improved.

For China, the major pathway for expansionism in the past several years has been to use military and economic means to restore the perceived glory of the Han and Tang dynasties. The primary target of this red Chinese dream — called “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people” — is to bring about the comprehensive sinicization of Tibet and Xinjiang within its borders; Hong Kong and Macau, which were returned to China in 1997 and 1999 respectively; and independent Taiwan, by imposing the shackles of authoritarian dictatorship and Chinese nationalism.

Red China’s expansion has never been smooth. For instance, Xinjiang was only incorporated into Chinese territory after the Manchus — descendants of the Jurchen people — conquered the area after establishing the Qing Dynasty. Naming it “Xinjiang” (新疆) — which literally means “new frontier” — underlines the rather weak connection to the Central Plain dynasty. International society often refers to the area as “East Turkestan” and its ethnic composition mainly consists of Uighurs, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz, with Islam as the area’s major religion.

Another example is Tibet, where the major ethnic group are the Tibetans, who practice Tibetan Buddhism. The ethnic composition, culture, religious beliefs and lifestyle of the people in these two regions are completely different from China and the Han Chinese.

Nowadays, communist China calls these areas “autonomous regions,” but it still uses high-tech monitoring technologies to impose concentration camp-style imprisonment, transformation and brainwashing to engage in what essentially amounts to an attempt to exterminate an ethnic group and its culture and religion. Following the leaks of internal documents, these atrocities can hardly be covered up as the international community now can clearly see the cruel and brutal essence of the Chinese Communist Party.