Protests rage around the world — but what comes next?

By Michael Safi and international correspondents / The Guardian

In Lebanon they are against a tax on WhatsApp and endemic corruption. In Chile, a hike in the metro fare and rampant inequality. In Hong Kong, an extradition bill and creeping authoritarianism. In Algeria, a fifth term for an aging president and decades of military rule.

The protests raging today and in the past months on the streets of cities around the world have varying triggers. However, the fuel is familiar: stagnating middle classes, stifled democracy and the bone-deep conviction that things can be different — even if the alternative is not always clear.

Few corners of the world have been spared significant protests this year. Russia, Serbia, Ukraine and Albania have all seen major demonstrations. So have the UK, against Brexit, France, with its yellow vest movement, and Spain, in the restive region of Catalonia.

The Middle East has convulsed with so much dissent that some are calling it a second wave of the Arab Spring. In South America, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela have experienced popular unrest. The list goes on.

“The data shows that the amount of protests is increasing and is as high as the roaring 60s, and has been since about 2009,” said Jacquelien van Stekelenburg, a professor who studies social change and conflict at Vrije University in Amsterdam.

Not all the protests are driven by economic complaints, but widening gulfs between the haves and have-nots are radicalizing many young people in particular.

Oxfam in January said that the world’s 26 richest individuals owned as much wealth as the poorest half of the global population. Billionaires grew their combined fortunes by US$2.5 billion a day last year, while the relative wealth of the world’s poorest 3.8 billion people declined by US$500 million a day.

Thousands of people have joined rolling Extinction Rebellion protests at the lack of action on the climate crisis by leaders content to leave the problem to the next generation.

The Internet is not a determining factor — there was no social media in the 1960s — but is clearly important. Social media and the explosion of access to information are reordering hierarchies of knowledge and communication.

Authorities can fight back with extensive surveillance regimes or with digital blackouts of the kind India recently imposed in disputed Kashmir, but 20th-century power structures are under enormous pressure, analysts say.

“The traditional system of enforcing power from top to bottom is increasingly being challenged,” French Institute of International Relations executive chairman Thierry de Montbrial said. “There is a social revolution with a growing demand for participatory democracy.”

It is also easier, in a digital, globalized world, to know how the other half — or the 1 percent — live.

“There are not just new streams of information, but streams of people,” Van Stekelenburg said. “Those youngsters in the Arab Spring in all likelihood knew at least one person living overseas, and it creates a kind of relative deprivation — ‘I want to have that too.’”

The proliferation of protests is no guarantee that things will change.

“Staging [demonstrations] is no longer the difficult part,” said Youssef Cherif, a political analyst and one of the authors of new Carnegie Endowment research on the success of protest movements. “The problem is what to do after the protests, how to make your point and achieve the goals you’re protesting for. That proves to be the most difficult part.”