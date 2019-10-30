Berlin Wall still dividing Germans, 30 years after it toppled

By Paul Carrel / Reuters, LEIPZIG, Germany

When Matthias Rudolph joined political protests in Leipzig in 1989, he wanted to change the communist German Democratic Republic (GDR). Thirty years on, he enjoys the freedoms the fall of the Berlin Wall brought, but is not entirely happy either.

Like many Germans in the former East, Rudolph, 55, laments the way reunification unfolded — “there wasn’t a new start” — and describes a divided society today that he believes drives some disaffected Easterners towards political extremism.

“I didn’t want to do away with the GDR, but rather to reform it,” said Rudolph, who was spied on by a colleague and detained for protesting as East Germany limped into its final months. “Personally, I wanted a different GDR, a more democratic GDR.”

The Leipzig protests are widely seen as the beginning of the end of the GDR. Yet, almost 30 years after the Berlin Wall fell on Nov. 9, 1989, a psychological divide remains between east and west: Easterners still feel they came off second best.

‘NO RESET’

“There was no reset,” said Rudolph, who complained that reunification was a missed opportunity to remake Germany with a new constitution.

“For West Germans, nothing changed other than post codes. For East Germans, everything changed,” the energy company employee added.

For West Berlin resident Angelika Bondick, 63, whose apartment looks over the former Bernauer Strasse checkpoint, the fall of the Wall brought more tourists, but no major upheaval. In GDR times, she regularly visited family in the East anyway.

If the dismantling of the Wall signaled the end of the Cold War, it also opened up new routes to walk her dog.

“It’s nice that we can walk in whichever direction we want now,” she said from her balcony.

The East has endured far more upheaval.

Then-German chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of reunification, promised East Germans “flourishing landscapes” in 1990, but the Aufschwung Ost — or eastern economic recovery — proved far slower and more painful than he had imagined.

Two million people, especially young people and women, have left the region since reunification in 1990 and few big global firms have moved in.

After cash injections of 2 trillion euros (US$2 trillion) over three decades, the east’s economic output per capita is still three-quarters of western German levels. Productivity is lower, and unemployment 2 percentage points higher than in the west.

SECOND-CLASS?

A government report last month on the state of German unity cited a survey showing 57 percent of East Germans felt like second-class citizens.

Only 38 percent in the east saw reunification as a success, including only 20 percent of people younger than 40.

Rudolph said he does not feel like a second-class citizen.

“But it is also true that you always have to explain yourself. That’s not nice either,” he said. “I thought that would be over in a few years, but it wasn’t.”

Ilko-Sascha Kowalczuk, a historian and author of The Takeover — How East Germany Became Part of the Federal Republic, said the economic shock of reunification disrupted the whole social fabric of eastern Germany.

“There was not a unification process on a level playing field, but rather an alignment process ... what existed in the west was practiced in the east one-to-one,” he said, adding that some easterners now felt they were not “full value citizens.”