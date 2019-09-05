[ LETTER ]

University scholarships

As a long-time college professor and avid supporter of opportunities for students to study abroad, I commend National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU) for offering students a chance to experience other cultures while also adding to their college education and making it possible for students who may not have extensive financial resources to also participate (“NSYSU offers scholarships for those studying abroad,” Sept. 1, page 2).

I can say with confidence that every single one of my own students who took advantage of my college’s study abroad program returned with a broader perspective on life and a greater understanding of just how important global awareness is for all. Unfortunately, the experience was a bit of a financial hardship for some, but they were intent on success and made it happen in spite of the short-term difficulties.

I hope that more universities in Taiwan will take this bold and beneficial step toward broadening their students’ knowledge by offering financial assistance to study abroad, and I hope that I will see, at some point in the near future, an NSYSU (or other university) student sitting in one of my public relations classes at the University of Tampa.

Kirk Hazlett

Tampa, Florida