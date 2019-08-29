HK, Taiwan and the 21st century

By Jerome Keating

What constitutes the spirit of an age? What determines its zeitgeist? Should one join or oppose it? The answers to these and other questions are embedded in what is taking place in Hong Kong.

There, as the ideological battle for early 21st century zeitgeist takes shape, technology allows for immediate worldwide awareness.

In one sense, it could be called a tale of three cities: Beijing, Hong Kong and London, with each representing a different position.

However, unlike 19th century British author Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities [London and Paris], a fictional tale on the French revolution, this tale is real and its outcome will clearly impact history and many lives.

Both tales ironically could claim the same opening line: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” Many are benefiting while many suffer.

To parallel further, it is an age of instant international communications, yet one of fake news — an age of clear awareness, yet one of dissimilation. It is an age of regional trouble, yet one of international impact. It is a tale that goes far beyond Hong Kong.

Examine the three contending positions.

The UK handed Hong Kong’s sovereignty to the People’s Republic of China in 1997.

As London now approaches the deepening decision of Brexit, it represents the spirit of retrenchment that comes with fading empires and lost privilege.

After two world wars, Britannia no longer rules the waves, and its many past colonies now follow their own paths. Those that once colonized the world and crashed the borders of other nations for economic expansion now seek to close their own borders, not to armies, but to outside immigrants seeking economic betterment.

London symbolizes the old order of a retreating populist world where past generations cling to remains, while the young seek the new.

What Brexit will forge remains to be seen, but as far as Hong Kong is concerned, this fading power of the UK has too many problems of its own to help Hong Kong.

Beijing, on the other hand, represents not just a rising power, but also that of a one-party state, which claims paternalistic benevolence for all.

The meme that it proposes is “socialism with Chinese characteristics.” It is a catch phrase that allows the rulers to tell the ruled that they must accept suffering and control without question.

By its control of media and communication, Beijing guarantees that its minions will remain frogs in a well, and the frogs have come to gladly accept it.

On the Hong Kong front, Beijing has the opportunity to play the long game. By agreement with London, Hong Kong was to have its democracy as part of “one country, two systems” until 2047. Then, at that time, it would become fully integrated into the one-party state.

However, Hong Kong will not even get that limited democracy. Playing the long game is a Chinese window dressing phrase for foreigners; the reality for Beijing is control and the sooner the better.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), known among other things for directing that his image should replace that of the Dalai Lama in Tibet, shuns the long game. He wants an immediate dynasty, and he has so far convinced the unquestioning frogs that he will provide a new empire under it.

This leaves us with Hong Kong. It is small and has no military power. On the other hand, it has the unique power of every person’s desire to be free and control one’s destiny. Hong Kong had been promised democracy in this struggle, but it knows it will not get it.