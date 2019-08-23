[ LETTER ]

Taiwan and HK freedom

Taiwan’s freedom has recently been threatened by pro-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) presidential candidates. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s freedom is also threatened by an extradition bill proposed by the territory’s CCP-controlled government.

At the center of these serious threats to human rights is the autocratic CCP that practices Orwellian nonsense, with absurd notions that defy logic: war is peace, slavery is freedom, ignorance is strength, and two and two make five.

It is impossible for free people throughout the world to understand how the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) can use such Orwellian nonsense to control 14 billion Chinese, and even attempt to conquer the world.

Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) naive reforms resulted in “North Korean-like” poverty and the death of millions in starvation. Former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) “socialism with Chinese characteristics” improved the economy, but Xi still follows Mao’s brutal single party Marxist communist autocracy, which risks repeating history by allowing a nation to suffer under the whims of a single misguided leader.

Xi has become delusive with pathologic ambition, due to the ease with which China has hijacked a massive amount of the free world’s wealth. He is now attempting to replace the US’ world leadership with an aggressive Belt and Road Initiative.

Taiwan’s free democracy led by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Hong Kong’s independent political status are serious threats to Xi’s ambition.

Tsai received her law education at National Taiwan University (LLB) and Cornell University (LLM) and a doctorate from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Her doctoral thesis was “Unfair trade practices and safeguard actions.”

She taught law in two universities after returning to Taiwan in 1984. She entered government service in 1994 and rose through high-profile policy-oriented roles in the Fair Trade Commission, National Security Council and Mainland Affairs Council.

Her background is very important for Taiwan’s freedom and prosperous future, but is a serious threat to Xi’s backward autocracy and Orwellian nonsense.

When Tsai became the president in 2016, Xi refused to deal with her and the Democratic Progressive Party. Instead, he encouraged Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) followers to create social unrest, discredited Tsai’s reforms and utilized concerted media attacks on Tsai’s programs of advancing democracy.

Xi succeeded in inciting frenzied mobs of pro-China KMT followers, identical to Mao’s Red Guards from 1966 to 1968. It surprised the much better-qualified candidates of Tsai’s party and overwhelmingly defeated them in last November’s local elections.

The “Red Guards” of the KMT are led by Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). The frenzied mobs also forced the KMT to accept him as the candidate for next January’s presidential election.

However, within a few months, his blatant dishonesty, incompetency, chronic alcoholism and strange corrupt behavior ashamed many who supported him. More than 200,000 voters have now signed petitions to recall him. Many more are joining the recall movement.

Recently, his concealment of nine years’ education at Beijing University (2001 to 2009, with a major in government management) has been exposed by media. The same department has educated many high-ranking CCP members.