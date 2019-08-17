Kashmir move a bad bet for India down

By Ramesh Thakur

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has decided to strip Kashmir of its special status — which granted considerable autonomy to the disputed Muslim-majority territory — and split it into two union territories (a status below that of states) that India will govern more directly.

Kashmir’s special status, granted under Article 370 of India’s constitution, was essential to facilitate its accession to newly independent India over 70 years ago.

In transforming its relationship with the territory, which Pakistan also claims, the Indian government has jeopardized regional stability.

The Modi government is well aware that the move will not be well received in Kashmir and Pakistan.

In the days preceding the announcement, it deployed thousands more troops to the territory.

After the announcement, it imposed a curfew on residents; evacuated tourists and pilgrims; placed prominent local politicians (who immediately denounced the move) under house arrest; and imposed media and telecom blackouts.

However, as members of most Indian opposition parties recognize, the Modi government’s capacity to quell resistance in Kashmir, which has endured decades of violence, is limited.

Ominously, Pakistan has already rejected the move “unequivocally,” calling it illegal, and pledged to “exercise all possible options” to counter it. This raises the specter of another military clash between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

There are three reasons the dispute over Kashmir has proved so intractable — and why India’s unilateral attempt to force a shift in its own favor may not work.

The first reason relates to identity. Kashmir represents the unfinished business from the 1947 partition of India that created Pakistan.

On the one hand, the existence of a Muslim-majority Indian province contradicts Pakistan’s raison d’etre as the homeland for all the subcontinent’s Muslims.

On the other, the loss of India’s only Muslim-majority province would undermine its core identity as a secular republic and leave its remaining 180 million Muslims vulnerable.

Kashmir lies at the nexus of these conflicting imperatives, because, unlike other former princely states, Kashmir acceded to, but did not merge with, the Union of India.

In doing so, it secured autonomy on all matters except defense, foreign affairs and communications. Under Article 35A, added to the Indian constitution in 1954, Kashmiri citizens were afforded additional special rights and privileges, including property ownership and government jobs.

Second, Pakistan has the will and the means to create small-scale mischief essentially indefinitely — or for the foreseeable future — but knows that it would lose a full-scale war.

India knows that it could defeat Pakistan on the battlefield, but not decisively enough to cripple its ability to resume cross-border incursions. This military balance naturally leads to stalemate, rather than decisive resolution.

Lastly, India is effectively trapped in a policy prison cell that is largely of its own making. To Indian voters, the government claims that there is no dispute at all. Kashmir is an integral part of India, it insists, so no negotiations are needed.

To the world, Indian leaders point to Pakistan’s perfidy in supporting jihadist groups that launch terrorist attacks on India and reject any effort to internationalize discussions of the issue.