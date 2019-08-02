Parents spearheading research on toxins and childhood cancer

By Richard Luscombe / The Guardian, MIAMI BEACH, Florida

Soccer was a huge passion in Oliver Strong’s young life. Right up to his death from acute myeloid leukemia in June 2015 at the age of 12, he was a standout athlete and goalkeeper, a healthy, vibrant and popular boy with a zest for living that inspired his teammates, friends and family.

So when Oliver died suddenly at a Miami Children’s Hospital, just 36 hours after doctors first diagnosed the disease, his parents Simon and Vilma started looking for answers. What they found was disturbing.

Cases of pediatric cancer in the US surged by almost 50 percent from 1975 to 2015, according to alarming but underreported statistics by the US National Cancer Institute, and last year, up to 16,000 children from birth to age 19 will have received a new diagnosis.

Yet what really elevated the disquiet of Oliver’s parents was increasing concern over the role that carcinogenic environmental toxicants, including industrial waste and pollutants, were believed to be playing in the rise of childhood cancer.

“There’s almost an unspoken scientific consensus that it’s always environmental,” said Simon Strong, who with his wife set up Oliver Forever Strong — a foundation in their son’s memory.

Oliver’s Forever Strong has now teamed up for an ambitious research study with scientists at the Texas Children’s Hospital, home to the US’ largest pediatric cancer center, and the Baylor College of Medicine.

Through the Web site thereasonswhy.us, the study will harness social media to help collate information from a wide geographical spread.

Families with their own experiences of childhood cancers will sign up and receive a questionnaire in the coming months seeking information, including the manifestation and progression of their cancers as well as demographics.

“[This research] will allow families who might not live near one of the existing study centers to participate as they are comfortable,” said Michael Scheurer, director of the childhood cancer epidemiology and prevention program at Texas Children’s Hospital.

“We realize individuals won’t know if they’ve been exposed to a certain chemical or specific agent so we try to gather an overview of their environment, where have they lived over the course of time, when the child was conceived, during mom’s pregnancy, during early childhood, up to the point they developed their cancer. Are those residences located near Superfund sites, or in areas with high levels of air pollution or water contaminants?” Scheurer said.

“In the end, if we see that several kinds of cancers share some risk factors that’s important information, but we want to start with a very homogeneous group of cancers and start looking into these patients first. Signposts will pop up along the way,” he added.

Simon Strong said the hope is to eventually build a more detailed picture of the correlation between toxicants and childhood cancer.

“I, like most people, thought it’s just bad luck and dodgy genes, and you discover we’re quietly encouraged to think that. [But] I found a paper published by the World Health Organization ... it’s always triggered by external agents that damage our DNA and the body’s ability to deal with that damage,” he said.

In his own son’s case, Simon Strong admits to second guessing events in the months and weeks leading up to Oliver’s death, which came after a week of headaches.