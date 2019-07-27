Why do we trust the tech sector to clean up its own messes?

By Matt Beard / The Guardian, London

We haven’t yet seen a clear frontrunner emerge as the Democratic candidate for next year’s US presidential election, but I have been interested in another race — the race to see which buzzword is going to be a pivotal issue in political reporting, hot takes and the general political introspection that elections bring. In 2016 it was “fake news.”

“Deepfake” is shoring up as one of the leading candidates for next year.

This week the US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence asked Facebook, Twitter and Google what they were planning to do to combat deepfakes in next year’s election. It is a fair question. With a bit of work, deepfakes could be convincing and misleading enough to make fake news look like child’s play.

Deepfake, a portmanteau of “deep learning” and “fake,” refers to artificial intelligence (AI) software that can superimpose a digital composite face on to an existing video (and sometimes audio) of a person.

The term first rose to prominence when Motherboard reported on a Reddit user who was using AI to superimpose the faces of film stars on to existing porn videos, creating (with varying degrees of realness) porn starring Emma Watson, Gal Gadot, Scarlett Johansson and an array of other female celebrities.

However, there are also a range of political possibilities. Filmmaker Jordan Peele highlighted some of the harmful potential in an eerie video produced with Buzzfeed, in which he literally puts his words in former US President Barack Obama’s mouth. Satisfying or not, hearing Obama call US President Donald Trump a “total and complete dipshit” is concerning, given that he never said it.

Just as concerning as the potential for deepfakes to be abused is that tech platforms are struggling to deal with them. For one thing, their content moderation issues are well-documented. Most recently, a doctored video of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, slowed and pitch-edited to make her appear drunk, was tweeted by Trump. Twitter did not remove the video, YouTube did and Facebook de-ranked it in the news feed.

For another, they have already tried, and failed, to moderate deepfakes. In a laudably fast response to the non-consensual pornographic deepfakes, Twitter, Gfycat, Pornhub and other platforms quickly acted to remove them and develop technology to help them do it.

However, once technology is released, it is like herding cats. Deepfakes are a moving feast and as soon as moderators find a way of detecting them, people will find a workaround.

However, while there are important questions about how to deal with deepfakes, we are making the mistake of distancing it from broader questions and looking for exclusively technological solutions. We made the same mistake with fake news, where the prime offender was seen to be tech platforms rather than the politicians and journalists who had created an environment in which lies could flourish.

The furor over deepfakes is a microcosm for the larger social discussion about the ethics of technology. It is pretty clear the software should not have been developed and has led — and will continue to lead — to disproportionately more harm than good. And the lesson was not learned.

Recently the creator of an app called “DeepNude,” designed to give a realistic approximation of how a woman would look naked based on a clothed image, canceled its launch fearing “the probability that people will misuse it is too high.”