The US’ captive labor force is hurting manufacturing workers

By Michael Poyker

Blaming manufacturing job losses on low-wage foreign competition or, increasingly, on automation has become a staple of populist politics in developed countries. Nowhere is this truer than in the US, where US President Donald Trump campaigned on the issue in 2016 and has since launched a trade dispute with China, but US workers have long faced another source of competition much closer to home: prison labor.

Many Americans might assume that the country’s convict labor system is a thing of the past, especially given unflattering Western media coverage of other countries’ reliance on prison labor to produce export goods.

Yet, in 2005 — the most recent year for which a fairly complete set of countrywide data is available — the US’ convict labor system employed nearly 1.4 million inmates, of which about 600,000 worked in manufacturing. That is 4.2 percent of total US manufacturing employment.

The US’ prisons represent a large and growing pool of available labor: Since 1932, the number of inmates in the US has soared, from approximately 140,000 to more than 2.2 million in 2014. They work for companies like Walmart, AT&T, Victoria’s Secret and Whole Foods Market, yet they earn less than US$1 per hour on average — far less than the legal minimum wage for non-incarcerated workers.

As a result, convict labor is not only exploitative; it distorts market competition.

This is precisely the complaint that has been leveled against China since its accession to the WTO in 2001 — an event now widely referred to as the “China shock.” Yet, over the course of its history, convict labor has affected US manufacturing at least as much as the China shock.

That effect was apparent from the 1870s; in 1886, prisoners constituted up to 2 percent of all manufacturing employees and accounted for 4.2 percent of total manufacturing output. Unlimited working hours and physical punishment, together with new industrial machinery, were a formula for super-profits.

Private forms of convict labor were first abolished by 1941, but the practice was reintroduced in 1979 to finance the growing prison population. Labor markets were again affected.

One might expect that prison labor became most prevalent in the South after the American Civil War, given the region’s history of convict leasing and chain gangs, but the overwhelming majority of inmates were employed in the Northeast and Midwest in 1886-1941, producing manufacturing goods.

While convict labor came to be used to some extent in almost all industries, it was concentrated in only a few. For example, in 1886, 10 percent of all furniture was produced in prisons, although most employed convicts produced clothes and shoes. In the same year, in South Carolina, prisoners produced more clothes than free laborers did.

Among free laborers, women — who tended to dominate the apparel and shoemaking industries — suffered the most, as inmates filled their jobs and drove down their wages. However, male inmates could not use their newly acquired skills after their release, because apparel and shoe manufacturers tended to favor women when hiring free labor. When the China shock came, its overall impact could have been compounded by its effect on convict labor.

From 2000 to 2005, the number of convicts employed in manufacturing increased by 92 percent, as some firms embraced cheap prison labor in an effort to remain competitive, while others in their industry lowered their wage bills by moving their operations abroad.