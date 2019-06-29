By Tom Chivers / The Observer

There exist, on the Internet, any number of videos that show people doing things they never did. Real people, real faces, close to photo-realistic footage; entirely unreal events. These videos are called deepfakes and they are made using a particular kind of artificial intelligence (AI).

Inevitably enough, they began in porn — there is a thriving online market for celebrity faces superimposed on porn actors’ bodies — but the reason it is being discussed now is that people are worried about their effects on the fervid political debate. Those worries are real enough to prompt the British government and the US Congress to look at ways of regulating them.

The video that sparked the sudden concern last month was not a deepfake at all: It was a good old-fashioned doctored video of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. There were no fancy AIs involved; the video had simply been slowed down to about 75 percent of its usual speed and the pitch of her voice was raised to keep it sounding natural.

It could have been done 50 years ago, but it made her look convincingly drunk or incapable, and was shared millions of times across every platform, including by former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani — US President Donald Trump’s lawyer.

It got people worrying about fake videos in general and deepfakes in particular. Since the Pelosi video came out, a deepfake of Mark Zuckerberg apparently talking about how he has “total control of billions of people’s stolen data” and how he “owe[s] it all to Spectre,” the product of a team of satirical artists, went viral as well.

Last year, Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele and his brother-in-law, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti, created a deepfake of former US president Barack Obama apparently calling Trump a “complete and utter dipshit” to warn of the risks to public discourse.

A lot of fears about technology are overstated. For instance, despite worries about screen time and social media, in general, high-quality research has shown that there is little evidence of it having a major effect on mental health.

Every generation has its techno-panic: video nasties, violent computer games, pulp novels.

However, deepfakes might be a different matter, said Sandra Wachter, a professor in the law and ethics of AI at the Oxford Internet Institute.

“I can understand the public concern,” she said. “Any tech developing so quickly could have unforeseen and unintended consequences.”

It is not that fake videos or misinformation are new, but things are changing so fast that it is challenging people’s ability to keep up, she said.

“The sophisticated way in which fake information can be created, how fast it can be created and how endlessly it can be disseminated is on a different level. In the past, I could have spread lies, but my range was limited,” Wachter said.

Here is how deepfakes work. They are the product of not one, but two AI algorithms, which work together in something called a generative adversarial network (GAN). The two algorithms are called the generator and the discriminator.

Imagine a GAN that has been designed to create believable spam e-mails. The discriminator would be exactly the same as a real spam filter algorithm: It would simply sort all e-mails into either “spam” or “not spam.”

It would do that by being given a huge folder of e-mails and determining which elements were most often associated with the ones it was told were spam: perhaps words like “enlarger” or “pills” or “an accident that wasn’t your fault.” That folder is its “training set.”