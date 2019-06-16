The Liberty Times Editorial: Fellow travelers already in Taiwan

On Sunday last week, more than 1 million Hong Kongers took to the streets. They wore white shirts symbolizing justice and mourning, and carried signs reading “No extradition to China” and “Scrap the China extradition bill.”

Hong Kong’s population is about 7.5 million, so about one in seven Hong Kongers took part in the protest march. There were solidarity protests in 29 cities around the world, including Taipei, Washington, New York, Vancouver, Tokyo, Berlin, Prague and Sydney, with overseas Hong Kongers and locals voicing their support.

It is believed to be the biggest protest action in Hong Kong since the UK handed the territory over to China in 1997.

The angry backlash to the proposed amendments to two Hong Kong laws — the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance and the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance — arises from Hong Kongers’ fear of losing the territory’s most valuable assets — judicial independence and personal freedoms.

Hong Kongers are worried the amendments could be used by the Chinese authorities to target dissidents and that Hong Kong would sink into China’s opaque judicial system, in which detainees are tortured and human rights are violated.

Foreign businesses and diplomats have also warned that the amended extradition laws are sure to threaten the legal basis for Hong Kong’s status as a global financial center.

As “father of Hong Kong’s democracy” Martin Lee (柱李銘) has said, this is Hong Kong’s last battle and the most serious threat to Hong Kongers’ freedom since the territory’s handover in 1997.

People in Hong Kong and the international community have good reason to be concerned. China’s communist rulers do not allow Chinese citizens to enjoy freedom and human rights.

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) came to power, the Chinese government’s anti-democratic practices and repression of civil society have gone from bad to worse.

Notably, the Beijing regime seeks to spread the “Chinese model,” with Hong Kong the first to suffer, despite the promise of “one country, two systems.”

Its judicial transparency and independence faces serious challenges. In the past few years, Chinese tycoon Xiao Jianhua (肖建華) and Causeway Bay Books manager Lam Wing-kei (林榮基) disappeared in Hong Kong, from where they were taken to China and locked up. These and other incidents prove that the long and secretive arm of China’s judicial system extends into Hong Kong.

It is precisely for this reason that the University of Hong Kong revealed a public opinion poll on June 6 showing that 66 percent of respondents objected to the extradition bill, which was more than the 55 percent of Hong Kongers who opposed the enactment of Article 23 of Hong Kong’s Basic Law regarding national security in 2003.

At the time, more than 500,000 people took to the streets to protest against the use of treason, subversion and other offenses against the central government to clamp down on Hong Kong’s culture of free thought.

They eventually succeeded in forcing the Hong Kong government to end legislative proceedings.

This time around even more people have taken to the streets than during the “Umbrella movement” in 2014, showing that the Hong Kong public is even angrier.

As expected, the Chinese authorities’ view is the polar opposite to that of the people of Hong Kong.

The Global Times newspaper accused the organizers of the demonstration of exaggerating the number of participants and said that collusion with the West would not affect the overall situation.