Tiananmen Square veterans look back on mistakes, passion

By Christopher Bodeen and Johnson Lai / AP, BEIJING

Wuer Kaixi was among the most outspoken of the student leaders during the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, famously reproaching then-premier Li Peng (李鵬) at a meeting broadcast on national television.

Three decades on, he is more circumspect, but remains just as harsh a critic of the communist regime and just as committed to bringing democracy to China.

While many former leaders and participants in the protests have moved on, embracing lives and careers that have little direct relation to the movement, others remain wedded to the cause, either by vocation, through survivors’ guilt or because their actions permanently put them on the wrong side of the authorities. They remain determined to keep the memories alive even as China’s rulers seek to sandblast the protests and the military’s bloody crackdown from history.

“Sometimes remembrance is one of the most humble forms of resistance,” Wuer Kaixi said in an interview in Taiwan, where he now lives with his wife and children.

While Wuer Kaixi, 51, escaped abroad after the June 4, 1989, crackdown after finding himself at No. 2 on the Chinese government’s most-wanted list, then-graduate student Pu Zhiqiang (浦志強) remained in China despite his role in the protests as a high-profile advocate of speech and press freedoms.

Looking at old photographs of his younger self, Pu reflects on the motivations of the protesters that were mostly pure, if somewhat naive.

“We hoped that China could change for the better,” said Pu, 54. “As a 24-year-old presented with this chance to serve society, had I not played a role at all, not made my voice heard, I would not have been able to forgive myself.”

While many who took part wonder what could have been done differently to avoid the bloodshed, Feng Congde (封從德), a graduate student that year at the elite Peking University, is convinced the students did not push hard enough.

The experience of 1989 was “both positive and negative, but we have to learn the lesson, that even though we had these large numbers of people on the street, we didn’t know what we should do,” Feng said. “We should have asked the military to overthrow the regime.”

Feng maintains that now, as back then, the regime remains resistant to reforming itself in the way that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) evolved from an authoritarian police state into part of a multiparty democracy, eventually handing over power to the opposition through elections. Like many in the democratic movement, Feng idolizes former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), a son and successor of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), who began the process of Taiwan’s democratization in the 1980s.

“I’m quite optimistic about the democratic future of China, but I have very little hope that [Chinese President and leader of the Chinese Communist Party, CCP] Xi Jinping (習近平) can learn from Chiang Ching-kuo. I think the totalitarian [CCP] regime is totally different from an authoritarian regime like the [former KMT government],” Feng said.

While few echo Feng’s ruing of the lost chance of a military coup, hostility toward the regime and frustration with perceived foreign gullibility are near constants among members of the movement who remain active, especially those based outside China. Their impressions appear permanently colored by the shock, horror and disbelief they felt when the People’s Liberation Army opened fire on the people they had been charged with protecting and who had grown to trust and revere them.