The Liberty Times Editorial: Culture, education to fight ‘reds’

In an interview with the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times, which ran an English version on Saturday last week) published on May 19, former Hong Kong-based Causeway Bay Books manager Lam Wing-kei (林榮基) gravely and earnestly urged Taiwan to oppose China’s “red” infiltration through proactive changes to cultural and educational foundations.”

Lam said that Taiwan is failing to resist Chinese propaganda, because “more than 90 percent of literature, history and philosophy books in Taiwan’s libraries are written from the perspective of China’s Confucian culture, so that Taiwanese identified with Chinese culture long before China infiltrated or gained control of Taiwanese media outlets.”

Seen in this light, reading extensively is the most effective approach to transforming culture and education.

A visit to Taiwan’s public libraries would show how insightful Lam’s observation was. For instance, in the history section of any public library, there are books about Chinese history filling shelf after shelf, with topics ranging from the general history of China to a particular period or dynasty, diplomatic history and local Chinese chorography.

By contrast, books about Taiwanese history are listed under “Asian history,” placed alongside the histories of Japan, Korea, India and other Asian nations. This is a classification and categorizing system focused on a Chinese identity.

Books on literature fare no better: For Chinese literature, a major category by itself, there are numerous subcategories, such as general introduction, collections by dynasty and period, compilations of individual works and anthologies based on genre or region.

As for Taiwanese literature, it is listed under another major category called “Oriental literature” — along with the literatures of other Asian nations.

The de-Taiwanization problem is most conspicuous when it comes to philosophy. The classification system features two major categories: Chinese philosophy and Oriental philosophy. The former is further divided into several smaller categories.

Taiwanese philosophy is nowhere to be found, except for an introduction to Lee Chun-sheng (李春生) — one of the first great Taiwanese thinkers — among very few other works related to Taiwan listed under the Chinese philosophy subcategory of modern philosophy.

Taiwanese should ask themselves why the classification system adopted by the nation’s libraries for books on literature, history and philosophy do not treat Taiwan as a subject, but rather like books from another country, or simply ignores them. These uneven collections and classification make one wonder if Taiwan is our country or a foreign land. This is proof that Taiwan is not a normal country or society and highlights the need for transitional justice.

Lam feels this issue deeply owing to his experience in Hong Kong. Causeway Bay Books was famous for selling literary, historical and philosophical books that were banned in China. The experience gave him an insight and profound knowledge about that country.

In October, 2015 Lam was “disappeared” when he crossed the border into Shenzhen. He was detained by Chinese authorities on suspicion of engaging in “illegal business operations.”

During his detention, Lam was forced to confess on TV. More than 6,000 Hong Kongers took to the streets to show their support for Lam, who returned to the territory after eight months of detention in China.