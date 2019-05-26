Taiwan merits inclusion at WHA

By Wayne Gao 高志文

The 72nd World Health Assembly (WHA) — themed “leave no one behind” and focused on achieving “universal health coverage” — is closing today in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ironically, Taiwan, whose universal healthcare has been praised as one of the best in the world — ranked 14th in the Economist’s Global Access to Healthcare Index in 2017 and ninth in Bloomberg Finance’s Health Care Efficiency Index last year — was left behind while other nations were invited to the WHO’s annual decisionmaking body due to political interference from Beijing.

Taiwan has been excluded from all WHO-led and sponsored health activities over the past few decades, including essential programs such as flu information exchanges — FluNet.

Like his predecessor — China’s Margaret Chen (陳馮富珍) — WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has continued the unfair practice of excluding the more than 23 million peace and democracy-loving citizens of Taiwan from participating in any global health initiatives.

The WHO Secretariat has failed to stay politically neutral, as an intergovernmental organization should, and ignores that the international community — including the US, Japan and the EU — have spoken out in support of Taiwan participating in the WHA.

The foremost international health organization is being hijacked by an autocratic government, exiling a democracy that is willing to contribute to and collaborate with the global health community.

I urge the WHO to stop giving in to Beijing’s coercive behavior, but to act on widespread calls for Taiwan to be included in the WHO, fulfilling its mission of inclusiveness and universal participation.

Taiwan — a successful democracy, the first nation in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, a thriving economy and a leader in health and science — stands ready and eager to contribute to global health endeavors.

Democratic allies believe that Taiwan has a legitimate right to be a part of the global health family and welcome Taiwan’s contribution to global health — which should win out over China’s bullying.

Wayne Gao is affiliated with Taipei Medical University’s master’s program in global health and development.