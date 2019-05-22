[ LETTER ]

Get the basics right

Much has been made of the publicity of the promotion of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) new policy of a free economic pilot zone within the precincts of Kaohsiung.

I would in fact urge the mayor to have a look around him and in particular cast his eye over the lack of basic infrastructure that is prevalent in most parts of his city.

Bus stops are in the main merely a utility pole displaying a timetable. There is no shelter from the elements, poor street lighting for safety at night and no seating for the elderly.

May I suggest that the mayor of Kaohsiung, who has highlighted a desire to move some of the functions of the central government to Kaohsiung and has breathlessly aimed for stardom as a superhero, just ease springs and get the basics for his citizens right, before he trips over his aspirations.

Making Kaohsiung rich may be great, but providing basic amenities for its citizens may be a lasting legacy that is more achievable.

I am reminded of the old saying: “Learn to walk before you run.”

Peter Watson

Kaohsiung