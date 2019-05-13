Walter Lohman On Taiwan: Congress: Storehouse of American interest in Taiwan

The US just sent another couple Navy destroyers through the Taiwan Straits. Like the many that have preceded it under the Trump administration, the maneuver makes a critical point about both the freedom of the seas and American support for Taiwan.

As Commander-in-Chief, only the President and his appointed officials can do such a thing. They should be commended for it. In fact, they are doing pretty well by Taiwan generally, as attested to by the two major arms deals already in the books and a pending deal on new fighter aircraft. It has not been perfect. The administration still has not managed to send a cabinet officer to Taiwan — despite the opportunity of repeated “openings” of the new AIT building. Neither have they picked up on the idea of a US-Taiwan FTA — a piece of fruit hanging so tantalizingly low on the vine that it may spoil.

Hopefully, the administration will finalize the sale of F-16s and move on these other priorities soon.

The executive branch, however, is only part of the story of America’s support for Taiwan. And short of the sudden outbreak of war, it is not actually the most important part. The storehouse of American interest in Taiwan is Congress. It is there that 40 years ago supporters of the ROC pushed back on President Carter’s own half-hearted approach to Taiwan with the Taiwan Relations Act.

Congress keeps each successive administration on task. And today, it is more active on the Taiwan account than it has been in decades.

Twenty years ago, there was the Taiwan Security Enhancement Act (TSEA), which passed the House only to fall to the threat of a Presidential veto. There was the US Taiwan Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense Cooperation Act, another House initiative that stalled in the Senate. Finally, among many pro-Taiwan resolutions passed in those years, there was the successful effort to get President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) a visa to visit his alma mater at Cornell University.

Today, there is the Taiwan Travel Act, which was signed into law last year. There is the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which every year now contains an array of Taiwan-related provisions, some of which like demands for greater military-to-military contact and US Navy port calls have occasioned responses from Beijing. Then this year, the Ranking Member and Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced the Taiwan Assurance Act (TAA).

These contemporary measures are not as bold as those in the 1990s. In its original form, the 1999 TSEA essentially laid out the weapons systems the President was to sell Taiwan. This may have prepared the ground for the Bush administration’s first big arms sales package. Yet, the TSEA itself — in virtually any form — was doomed to fail. President Clinton made that clear at the time.

In 2019, leaders like Rep Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Rep Eliot Engel (D-NY), the principal sponsors of the TAA, are looking for more immediate results. They have set out to pass a bill. The most important clause of the TAA directs the Secretary of State to issue new diplomatic guidance on Taiwan that is more expansive and respectful of Taiwan’s democracy than current guidelines. It might be a modest aim, but it is critically important. The way the US treats Taiwan diplomatically is in desperate need of an update.