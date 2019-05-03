Tsai’s role as global support grows

By Juan Fernando and Herrera Ramos

Like every Tawanese president before her, Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has received her fair share of criticism, varying from displeasure for her economic policies to her inability to maintain Taiwan’s diplomatic allies. Since she took office, the nation has lost five of its allies, reducing the number of countries that recognize Taiwan as an independent country to 17.

However, despite those losses — which could be attributed more to indiscriminate poaching by China using its financial resources and the promise of access to its giant market than to mistakes by the Tsai administration — the first female president of Taiwan has brought the nation to the attention of the international community, and has also boosted the support it is given by the US and Europe.

This would seem to be an unquestionable fact, yet many of her critics attribute her international support to an anti-China sentiment that comes from the White House and the US Congress, which are eager to stop China’s development, rather than to Tsai’s diplomatic skills.

It is true that US President Donald Trump has been displeased with China, which he sees as having taken advantage of the US for years and being unwilling to change its unfair practices, and that there are people in the Trump administration who are friendly with Taiwan, such as White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, who before taking his current position had suggested moving some of the US troops based in Japan to Taiwan.

It is also a fact that Congress has made a lot of effort to advance the Taiwan-US relationship, while support for Taiwan in Congress has always been a bipartisan issue, which it has made clear through a series of actions that show how serious it is about the relationship.

House Resolution 1811 Countering the Chinese Government and Communist Party’s Political Influence Operations Act and the Taiwan Travel Act, which was presented to Trump on March 5 and has been signed into law, passed with support from both sides of the aisle. The travel law’s aim is to increase visits at all levels, including state officials and business leaders, between the two countries.

Congress also introduced legislation to re-evaluate and even downgrade relations with any country that switches ties from Taipei to Beijing.

While introducing it, Congress said that “the Taipei act requires a US strategy to engage with governments around the world to support Taiwan’s diplomatic recognition or strengthen unofficial ties with Taiwan,” although the proposed legislation was never signed into law.

This and other signs of support could be described as unprecedented, which raises the question: Is Tsai’s international support her own doing or is it completely fueled by a worldwide anti-China sentiment?

While the second part of that question would be difficult to deny, believing that she has sat and done absolutely nothing to earn support would be a mistake.

On Jan. 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) delivered his New Year’s Day message, in which he warned Taiwan to “peacefully” unify with China and reminded the world that China has not given up on the idea of taking it back by force if necessary.

It was then that Tsai showed her diplomatic skills by giving an answer that was dignifying, but not too confrontational.

Neither of those options was acceptable to the people of Taiwan, she said.