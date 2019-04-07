Fake news thrives on social media ahead of polls in India

By Sankalp Phartiyal and Aditya Kalra / Reuters, NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, India

Two weeks after a suicide bombing in Kashmir in February killed 40 Indian policemen, a Facebook user called Avi Dandiya posted a live video in which he played a recording of a call purportedly involving the Indian minister of home affairs, the president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and an unidentified woman.

The trio could be heard talking about arousing nationalist sentiment ahead of India’s general election, with the party president allegedly saying in Hindi: “We agree that for the election, we need a war.”

Within 24 hours, one of Facebook’s fact-checking partners in India, BOOM, exposed Dandiya’s video as fake, saying that the video was created by splicing audio from older political interviews.

By the time that Facebook took down the post, it had received more than 2.5 million views and 150,000 shares.

There is no Indian law that specifically targets fake news, but police in New Delhi registered a case of forgery against Dandiya and an official said that investigations were ongoing.

Still, Reuters last week found at least four edited copies of Dandiya’s videos on Facebook with about 36,000 views. One copy on Google’s YouTube has been seen 2,800 times, while another on Twitter has 22,000 views.

Messages and e-mails to Dandiya, an avid Facebook user who last appeared in a live video on March 23, went unanswered. Neither the home ministry, nor the Bharatiya Janata Party president or information technology chief responded to requests for comment.

The videos underline how social media in India struggle with fake news, despite saying that they have taken steps to tackle the menace ahead of India’s general election, which starts on Thursday.

With 900 million people eligible to vote and an estimated 500 million with access to the Internet, fake news can have an enormous effect on the election. For example, Dandiya’s video could seriously damage Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party if enough people thought it was true.

Policing content has become a massive global problem for social media, which have no template for consistently preventing online fake news or eliminating it.

Fierce Internet disinformation battles last year gripped countries such as Brazil and Malaysia ahead of elections. Authorities in Indonesia and the EU, which are due to hold polls, have warned of the threat of fake news.

In India, Facebook has partnered with fact checkers and, like Twitter, ramped up efforts to block fake accounts.

Facebook on Monday said it had deleted 1,126 accounts, groups and pages in India and Pakistan for “inauthentic behavior” and spamming, many linked to India’s opposition Congress Party.

Google has partnered with fact checkers to train 10,000 journalists this year to better tackle fake news.

Facebook’s messaging app WhatsApp has launched newspaper and radio campaigns to deter the spread of misinformation.

Social media say that they do not completely remove all fake posts as that would jeopardize free speech.

Facebook has said that circulation of posts that are debunked, or discovered to be fake, is reduced by more than 80 percent.

Posts that breach Facebook’s community guidelines, including hate speech or content that could incite violence, are completely deleted, the company said, adding that Dandiya’s video came under that category.