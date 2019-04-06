[ LETTER ]

Bin or beach?

On March 23, a team from the expat InterNations club headed by Jessica Talal met at Wanli Beach (萬里) in New Taipei City and found more of a rubbish deposit than a beach for children and families.

From 11am to 3pm, with vigorous work, they cleaned up the beach.

The team collected 400 pounds [181kg] of garbage, mostly terrible plastic threatening any form of sealife.

This was a small contribution to the welfare of our planet, and a gift to the beautiful Taiwan (“Ilha Formosa”) that all expats really love.

Hopefully, it also serves as a warning to be more careful about the environment for the many young Taiwanese that will be enjoying the beach next summer.

Silvano Donati

Taipei