New F-16s could be game changers

By Richard Fisher Jr

Possibly reversing a refusal by his two predecessors, a widely reported decision by US President Donald Trump to sell 66 new Lockheed Martin F-16V jets would satisfy a decade-old Taiwanese requirement with the latest version of a fourth-generation fighter that first flew in 1974.

A looming threat of invasion by China causes many strategists to oppose continued Taiwanese investment in expensive air assets.

However, potential near-term advances in weapons and electronics for this fighter and a later acquisition of new supporting weapons systems could make Taiwan’s new and upgraded F-16s decisive weapons in the Taiwan Strait well into the 2020s.

From the 1950s until the late 1990s, Taiwan’s air force sought to maintain technical superiority over the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) to deter Chinese attack and prevent attack, if needed, by carrying the air battle to Chinese territory.

However, this strategy has been undermined by the PLAAF’s acquisition of 1,200 or more fourth and fourth-plus-generation fighters and thousands of fourth-generation surface-to-air missiles (SAMs).

In the 1990s, the PLAAF purchased fourth-generation twin-turbofan engine Russian Sukhoi Su-27SK single-seat fighters and twin-seat Su-30MKK strike fighters, soon copied by Shenyang Aircraft Corp (SAC), perhaps totaling more than 600 today.

These include close to 100 new SAC J-16 twin-seat strike fighters considered to be fourth-plus-generation, due to their being equipped with a long-range and difficult to jam active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.

Close to 500 single-turbofan engine Chengdu Aircraft Corp (CAC) J-10 fighters are in the PLAAF, and the current production J-10C version features fourth-plus-generation capabilities due to an AESA radar.

SAC fighters now use indigenous Chinese-developed turbofan engines and new CAC fighters might soon do so. Both also use the new fifth-generation PL-10 helmet display-sighted short-range air-to-air missile (AAM) and the new 150km-range PL-15 AAMs.

China has started to deploy its fifth-generation CAC J-20, which is designed more as a long-range stealthy interceptor until it can incorporate maneuverability-enhancing thrust-vectored engines for all-around air dominance.

However, CAC and SAC might also be working on sixth-generation combat aircraft featuring far greater information warfare capabilities and new energy weapons, to be ready by the mid-2030s.

Also shifting the air power balance to China’s favor has been the PLA’s acquisition of fourth-generation SAMs, such as the 150km to 200km-range Russian Almaz-Antey S-300 family and most recently the 250km to 400km-range S-400 family.

The later SAM means that with the help of airborne warning and control system (AWACS) radar aircraft, the PLAAF can intercept Taiwanese aircraft beyond its eastern shore. These could soon be followed by 200km and 300km-range versions of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp HQ-9 SAM family.

To begin to meet these challenges, Taipei in the late 2000s began pressing Washington for 66 new F-16s to replace its French Dassault Mirage 2000 fighters, a respectable fighter for 1980s level threats.

The administrations of former US presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama refused to sell new F-16s, but Obama in 2011 did approve radar and electronic upgrades for 140-plus F-16s sold by then-US president George H.W. Bush in 1992.