Hope after Sunday’s protest in HK

By Joseph Tse-Hei Lee 李榭熙

The past two decades have been nightmarish for Hong Kongers, not only because they were deprived of the right to participate in a democratic electoral process, but the Hong Kong authorities also took the initiative to undermine the territory’s limited autonomy.

As China ostracized Hong Kong from its larger national and juridical formation, it quickly re-colonialized the territory, replacing the British liberal-colonial order with Beijing’s dictatorial rule.

The widespread frustration and despair over many years of impasse deepened tension and conflict with Beijing.

Despite these setbacks, Hong Kong can still hold onto its administrative autonomy and judicial independence, enshrined by the Sino-British Joint Declaration (1984) and the Basic Law, the territory’s mini-constitution after 1997.

Under the current legal and statutory framework, the Hong Kong government has the obligation to ensure fundamental rights to anyone in the territory, including the right to a fair trial by jury.

Yet, the Hong Kong Security Bureau is using a homicide case to formalize the fugitive-rendition agreement with China. If passed, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) would extradite a Taiwanese suspect to face a murder trial in the mainland.

Worrying about the extension of Chinese jurisdiction over the territory, tens of thousands of Hong Kongers protested on Sunday against the pending rendition agreement, even though it was a rainy day.

The demonstration offered the prodemocracy activists a glimpse of hope that Hong Kongers had not given up the struggle for human rights, freedom and individual dignity.

The self-mobilization of Hong Kongers symbolized the maturity of individual activism, and their understanding of politics was largely shaped by their grandparents’ and parents’ experiences of turmoil in contemporary China and of exposure to relative stability under the British rule.

In the face of a deteriorating political climate, many Hong Kongers found themselves in a terrible dilemma, torn between acting out their convictions in the public domain and fencing themselves against the need to embrace civic engagement.

In this perspective, Sunday’s mass protest was of great symbolic significance.

First, Hong Kongers were determined to emancipate themselves from a culture of apathy and fear so pervasive in local society.

This apathetic culture was both a result of the collective disappointment with the failure of the months-long peaceful occupation protests, known as the Umbrella movement in late 2014, and a transplantation of conservative authoritarianism from China.

Second, dramatic transformations took place sporadically in history.

While pro-Beijing ruling elites ridiculed the demonstrators as being misguided by prodemocracy politicians, they made a terrible mistake of treating progressive activists of all stripes as a homogeneous entity.

Like it or not, each upheaval served as a rehearsal for future mobilization.

The demonstrators embodied and expressed a variety of aspirations ranging from the rejection of the rendition arrangement with China to direct democracy and freedom from Chinese hegemonic control.

Since the battle for democratic governance and progressive localism has been intensely fought in the public sphere, the anti-rendition protest signified a conscientious attempt to enmesh moral principles in contentious politics.