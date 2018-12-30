The Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 70 needs teeth

By Gordon Brown

Seven decades after its adoption by the UN, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) remains a beacon of hope for the world, sending out an unequivocal message that an injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and that no abuse of human rights can be allowed to continue without being challenged.

While illiberalism and authoritarianism are on the rise, it is important to recall that the UDHR — and the covenants and conventions it has inspired — champions every person’s right to life, liberty and security. Incorporated into many countries’ constitutions, it stipulates that no one should be subjected to torture, arbitrary arrest or detention. It enshrines the rights to a fair trial, privacy, free expression and association, and freedom of thought in religion and conscience. Moreover, it emphasizes important social and economic rights, such as the right to work and form labor unions.

However, the authors of the UDHR — created amid the Cold War politics of the 1940s — could only agree on what rights people should have, not on why these rights should be regarded as fundamental, let alone how or by whom they should be protected. At the outset, there were no enforcement treaties, no proper appeal mechanisms, and, until much later, not even basic covenants that countries could sign.

A creature of its time, the UDHR also says little about the rights of women, the disabled, the LGBTQ+ community and children. And so, despite major advances over the past seven decades — such as the creation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the UN’s Responsibility to Protect doctrine — human-rights abuses continue to be perpetrated at an alarming rate and with virtual impunity.

To make recommendations relevant to a review of the UDHR at 70, New York University convened the Global Citizenship Commission (of which I was chair) under the auspices of John Sexton and Paul Boghossian. Our deliberations were informed by a team of philosophers brilliantly led by Jeremy Waldron.

Beyond enumerating rights, the commission argued for clarity about who should carry out the duties — and how. Time and again, vetoes or threats of vetoes by the permanent members of the UN Security Council have blocked action. The resulting paralysis has not only permitted massive loss of human life; it has also undermined the credibility of collective security, enabling increasingly flagrant human-rights abuses.

To address this, the commission’s report recommends that the Security Council’s permanent members voluntarily suspend their vetoes in situations involving mass atrocities and, by implication, allow more scope for the ICC. Moreover, beyond identifying the more detailed responsibilities of governments and international institutions, new mechanisms should be created to ensure corporate compliance with human rights.

It is to the credit of the UDHR’s authors that, unlike the European Convention on Human Rights, a single declaration enshrines not only civil and political rights, but also social and economic rights.

However, it is not enough to declare that such rights are important. In South Africa, for example, a modern constitution includes explicit commitments to upholding social rights. Yet, the country has found no satisfactory means of enforcing them.

The desperate plight of the world’s nearly 70 million displaced people and more than 20 million refugees has just been recognized in new agreements hammered out in December this year. The commission’s report asserts unequivocally that the world’s refugee protection system should be strengthened, not least by reaching an effective consensus on the balance between the right to movement and the power of states to restrict it — with the long-term objective of a new international convention that supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 10.7, which commits states to “facilitate safe, orderly, regular and responsible migration.”